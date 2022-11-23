Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Watch

New Zealand emergency service volunteers sing traditional Maori song to Parkes Woolworths manager

Christine Little
By Christine Little
November 23 2022 - 7:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes Woolworths store manager Kerrie Kennedy has been brought to tears after New Zealand emergency service volunteers sang to her to thank her for her enormous support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.