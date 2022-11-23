Parkes Woolworths store manager Kerrie Kennedy has been brought to tears after New Zealand emergency service volunteers sang to her to thank her for her enormous support.
The Lachlan NSW SES gave a heartfelt thank you to Parkes Woolworths, who generously donated "a significant amount" in supplies to the Lachlan Incident Management Team to keep them going over the week as the team work to support the flood response and crews on the ground.
Members of the Incident Management Team sang a Waiata, a traditional Maori song in New Zealand, outside the store on Sunday to show their thanks and appreciation.
It stirred quite a bit of emotion, for those watching on too.
What a time it's been for our Parkes' SES volunteers.
And their hard work given in their own time has certainly not gone unnoticed, from communities to the NSW SES Chief Superintendent Ken Murphy personally thanking every one of them.
November 14's disaster saw the Parkes unit respond to 111 requests for assistance, 30 of them being flood rescues.
"We've never experienced an event like it," Parkes SES wrote on its Facebook page, as it thanked the community.
"We are so grateful to every single person, business and emergency service who gave time, resources or donated supplies to help us get through.
"Even to those who offered help but we couldn't take it at the time, it warmed our hearts knowing you were there for us. We could not have done it without you!
"Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"
Parkes SES gave a number of "special shout outs" following the event, to emergency services, businesses, Parkes Shire Council and the "spontaneous volunteers who transported sandbags and rode with our crews all day".
The latest flooding has been the biggest flooding event the NSW SES has experienced, said Superintendent Murphy.
"The largest resupply mission the agency has undertaken is still underway, and for the first time in the organisation's history, we have received international assistance from New Zealand and Singapore," he said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
