While donations of physical items are most appreciated, Parkes' Anglicare coordinator Natalie Quince says gift or Visa cards will be more helpful to flood-affected residents.
A pop-up location accepting donations that's also a collection point for those impacted by floods has been set up at St George's Anglican Church in Parkes.
Items range from clothing, socks, underwear, shoes and bedding to toiletries and food to books and toys, all occupying the entire room at the front of the church.
People can also donate funds or gift cards to those most affected when physical donations are no longer needed.
Those who have wanted to help Eugowra residents in particular have been told its community cannot currently accept any more physical donations as they do not have room to store them.
"We're always grateful for the community getting involved and donating whatever they can," Natalie said.
"But what will be most helpful at the moment is donating gift cards.
"We also have a formal flood appeal through Anglicare."
Natalie said Anglicare has a long-term partnership with Thread Together, a volunteer organisation that collects end-of-line brand new stock from fashion retailers around the country.
"Thread Together supports our women's refuge, our playgroup and other community groups in Parkes who might need clothing," she said.
"They have sent us four pallet loads of items and it's great stuff.
"We set [everything] up on Thursday... People are going to need something that's going to be here for quite some time."
Volunteers have been sorting through donations since November 14's devastating flash floods, including those that hit the Parkes Shire.
Resilience NSW are set up in the Parkes High School hall providing information on the range of assistance available, including Rural Assistance. There people are being directed to the church if they're in need of donations.
"Or they can come here," Natalie said.
"We've had a bit of both - people going to the school first or coming here to collect. And we've been distributing items ourselves to places like hotels.
"Thank you to every single person, we're so grateful for the community and the care they've been given."
Leftover donations will eventually go back to Anglicare's second hand store Georgie's Boutique in Clarinda Street, Parkes and other op shops in town.
For those who'd like to donate to Anglicare's Flood Disaster Appeal can do so by visiting their website at www.anglicare.com.au.
By giving to Anglicare's Flood Disaster Appeal, you'll be providing emergency relief and recovery support for families in urgent need.
READ MORE:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.