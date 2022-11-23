Parkes Champion-Post

St George's Anglican Church a donation collection point for those affected by floods

By Christine Little
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:24am, first published 11:15am
Jenny Jewell (back), Anglicare coordinator Natalie Quince, Alicia Westcott and Kerri Fenwick with all the donations in St George's Anglican Church after only setting up 24 hours earlier. Picture by Christine Little

While donations of physical items are most appreciated, Parkes' Anglicare coordinator Natalie Quince says gift or Visa cards will be more helpful to flood-affected residents.

