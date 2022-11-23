"If one student can walk away with a job when they leave school then we've achieved what we set out to do," said Warren McGurgan from Belrose Rotary Club.
What began as a Sydney club wanting to help a drought-stricken town in central NSW, has turned into an almost 30-year relationship where students are provided vocational training and opportunities they otherwise may not have.
On November 24 and 25, Belrose Rotarians will be seeing Peak Hill Central School senior students for their annual get-together.
Usually this time of year, Year 11 students head to Sydney for an annual excursion where they're taken on tours of businesses and enjoy a variety of activities they can't do in Peak Hill.
But this year the Rotarians are coming to Peak Hill, and they're bringing much more than just themselves.
On day one, more than 20 Belrose Rotarians - and volunteers from Australian charity Youth Up Front that helps young people transition from adolescence to adulthood - will conduct programs focusing on cultural awareness, communication and conflict, team work, and creative employment skills, as well as mock job interviews.
On day two, there will be a breakfast with students before hosting what is called a 'world cafe' where senior students are asked questions about what's happening in the world.
There'll be a fashion parade where students are given new, formal clothing, and there'll be a special presentation.
That presentation will be a water machine that turns air into water, generating 60 litres per day, thanks to World Resources Australia. They'll also be donating drink bottles.
"I don't know of any other school in NSW that gets what this school is getting," said Warren, who's the club's vocational director.
"We brought Christmas presents last year, which included Lego so the school formed a Lego club this year.
"We're bringing more Lego, 25 kilograms more.
"We're also bringing a new bain-marie."
The tale of the program's origin is a heartening one.
In 1993-94 when central NSW was suffering extreme drought conditions, a former Belrose club member contacted then Parkes Mayor Robert Wilson asking if there was anything they could do to help.
The mayor directed them to Peak Hill who was doing it particularly tough.
With Christmas approaching the club gathered hampers through its drought relief project and on December 17, 1994 a convoy of Belrose Rotarians delivered 250 hampers to Peak Hill, which were distributed to families most in need with the help of the Peak Hill Country Women's Association.
With the seeds of a valuable partnership sown the Belrose Rotary Club then established the vocational training program with Peak Hill Central School.
The annual trips to Sydney for students sees them home-hosted by club members and taken to a variety of businesses to provide some insight into possible career paths.
"The idea is to do what no way in the world they can do in Peak Hill," Warren said.
That means recreational activities such as walking across Sydney Harbour Bridge, surfing, sailing, snorkling, ice skating, naval boat tours, visiting Taronga Zoo and having a picnic by the beach.
"None of them have ever been sailing before," Warren added.
"We know they like going to the movies and shopping so we try and fit that in too."
Usually each May Belrose Rotarians travel to Peak Hill to provide training to Year 12 students in the form of job application letter writing, preparing a resume and how to handle a job interview.
They've expanded their project over time to cover most of the school years with appropriate presentations and training. They also sponsor a Belrose Rotary Vocational Award at the school's presentation night and sponsor numerous students via the Rotary for Science Schools and Engineering Schools, and work experience.
As part of their relationship, the club's own overseas exchange students get to experience a rare opportunity to stay on an Australian farm and carry out presentations to students covering their own country and culture.
In 1994-95 Belrose Rotary Club was awarded a Significant Achievement Award by Rotary International in recognition of outstanding assistance provided to the Peak Hill community.
"It's so rewarding, that's why we do it," Warren said.
"There's a fair bit of work involved but when you see it all come together, it's just great."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
