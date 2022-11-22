Parkes Champion-Post

Harness Racing participants to donate part of winnings to Central West flood recovery

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
November 22 2022 - 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brett Hutchings was sitting at Parkes with Michael Dumesny late last week, discussing what more they could do to help out nearby Eugowra and Forbes during the ongoing flood crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.