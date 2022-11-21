Parkes' crumbling road network will receive a timely shot in the arm to the tune of millions of dollars.
The Parkes Shire is one of eight Local Government Areas identified to benefit from $15 million in emergency funding for urgent road repairs to restore access to flood impacted areas of the state.
The shire copped 80mm to 110mm of rain in less than 11 hours from November 13 into November 14, with residents and Parkes Mayor Ken Keith saying the freak flood that followed along Billabong Creek, and up near Gospers Creek at Alectown, was the worst they've ever seen it.
Forbes had more at 118mm in the same storm, with the centre of town and residents evacuated for a second time in two weeks by the end of that week.
Along with Parkes, the seven other councils to receive the fast-tracked funding include Cowra Council, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council, Moree Plains Shire Council, Narrabri Shire Council, Cabonne Shire Council and Walgett Shire Council.
Cabonne had been hit hard in the last seven days, with both Molong and Eugowra decimated by flash flooding last Monday. Eugowra's plight is such many who were in the town during the floods likened the event to an inland tsunami.
The $15 million funding has been fast tracked by the NSW Government, and Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the funding would allow councils to start repairing critical infrastructure and support future recovery works.
"Restoring road access as quickly as possible is critical to ensure the supplies, support and equipment needed to recover from this disaster can get where it's needed," Mr Toole said.
"With harvest underway, we also need to ensure roads are up to the task of carrying the additional truck and heavy machinery to get this crop off and to receival sites.
"This cash is being directed straight to councils which, with their detailed knowledge of their local region and roads, are best placed to identify those critical priority areas.
"Natural disaster-declared councils will still be able to submit their Natural Disaster Funding Recovery claims once those damage assessments are complete."
A number of roads in the Parkes Shire have been closed for weeks as the wet conditions experienced in the Central West continue to take a toll on the quality and safety of road surfaces.
The Henry Parkes Way at the Billabong Creek bridge had its pavement and shoulder washed away in the November 14 flooding.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said it was critical to start the repair and recovery process as soon as possible to reconnect communities and the State's supply chain.
"Regional NSW relies on an accessible road network," Mr Farraway said.
"We will come back from these floods stronger and I will be raising with the Federal Government the need to expand the Betterment Program currently in place for councils in northern NSW to the west.
"Our natural disaster funding needs to allow councils to rebuild their infrastructure to be more resilient against natural disasters to keep communities connected."
