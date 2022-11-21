While on the ground at flood-ravaged Eugowra, NSW premier Dominic Perrotet, and NSW minister for flood recovery Steph Cooke announced an increase in funding available for affected primary producers.
There is now additional support for flood-affected primary producers available as part of the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, the recovery grants have risen from $25,000 to $75,000 in a move the government hopes will assist in the immediate clean-up and repair costs.
"All around the state it has been a tough 12 months," Mr Perrottet said.
"The increase in the grant from $25,000 to $75,000 will provide so much support for so many farmers who have lost so much over this period of time.
"We have farmers who were expecting to have a bumper harvest and have lost it all.
"We will do everything we can to work with primary producers to help get them back on track."
There is also a $10,000 grant for smaller rural landholders available upon application.
Available to primary producers and rural landholders in all the local government areas (LGAs) that have been disaster declared since 14 September, affected people are encouraged to apply for the scheme so that the RAA can determine eligibility.
Ms Cooke said the $10,000 would help smaller landholders.
"The grants of up to $10,000 for rural landholders will allow those families that have got smaller farms and properties to get on with that initial cleanup and rebuild," she said.
"Whether that be for fencing or restoring their driveways or other repairs on farm, that money is now available to them as well through the Rural Assistance Authority.
"I'd encourage people right across NSW, where we've got 70 local government areas currently covered by this natural disaster now in its 65th day, to access that support if they need it."
NSW Farmers was pleased with the outcome, thanking both the state and federal governments for the increase, but said the issue was a long way from over.
"The rains have stopped for now but the flood water will continue to affect farms and communities for some time," Mr Martin said.
"There are still 1000 homes and businesses without power right now across the Central West, and many of the state's rural roads are in a desperate state of disrepair.
"This funding will help farmers and landholders start the rebuilding and recovery process."
