Pioneer Oval has become the home away from home for the country's - and the world's - emergency service volunteers as they respond to the Central West flood crisis and help with its recovery.
Ten fully self-sufficient, air-conditioned tents accommodating 12 people in each at a time have been set up at the grounds for personnel coming and going roughly every week.
Personnel from the Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Services, Marine Rescue and Fire and Rescue NSW have been occupying the tents since November 11.
And since November 18, the boarders include seven from Singapore's Civil Defence Force.
"Welcome to 'Camp Gracelands' - that's what we're calling it," said base camp coordinator Jason Jarrett from Glen Innes.
"This area is purely for accommodation and meals, no operations happen here.
"We just feed them, bed them and shower them.
"We make them as comfortable as we can."
Volunteers who remain at the site, which has been closed to the public, regularly clean the tents and each tent has its own large air-conditioning unit.
With each their own garbage bin out the front and a volunteer whipper-snipping the area on Friday afternoon, Jason said it was important to make the area feel like home.
After a day working in whatever capacity is needed in flood-affected communities, personnel return to the camp and go through a decontamination process.
Jock Colley Field itself, and that of Northparkes Oval, have also been used as helicopter landing pads as part of the flood assistance - a sight residents don't see everyday.
With a commercial airport six kilometres away, Parkes is central to Eugowra, Forbes, Molong and Condobolin, areas that have been hit hard by ongoing floods.
But the base's location has been criticised by Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller who says hurting Forbes businesses are missing out.
She has lashed out at "bureaucratic, Sydney" decision making to build a base camp at Parkes' Pioneer Oval rather than accommodate and feed the teams in Forbes.
"We have restaurants, coffee shops, we can look after these people as we've always done," she said in a video posted to the Forbes Shire Council Facebook page.
"We have spent four months in flood.
"We have suffered dramatically with our businesses in those four months with isolation of our communities around us - and we have a base camp set up in Parkes.
"This is not a Parkes/Forbes stoush, it is about sensible decision making. Those people should be staying in our shire."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
