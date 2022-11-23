Championship matches
The 2022 Major Pairs Final was played in perfect conditions on Saturday, the match was worthy of a live television broadcast. It was high quality, scores were close all match with the last bowl on the final end winning the match, demonstrating why the game of bowls is so great!
John Wright and Brian Townsend were the first team into the final, waiting patiently for several months for their opponents. Mick Simpson and Mark Dwyer, fresh after their dramatic semi-final win, were the odds on favourites.
The scores in the match were even with just one shot the difference until the 14th end, where John and Brian picked up 4 shots, to lead by 16 shots to 12. Mick and Mark won the next 4 ends, levelling the scores, and managed to claw ahead to lead by 1 on the 20th end.
Skipper Brian Townsend had the last bowl of the match, needing 2 shots to win the title. Mick and Mark were holding 2 shots and had the jack covered, and it seemed they had the championship in the bag. Brian and John had the best 2 back bowls.
Brian Townsend, cometh the moment, cometh the man, bowled a pearler, prising out the jack, resting it closest to his back bowls - winning the match by 1 shot with the last bowl, final score 19 shots to 18. Congratulations to all 4 bowlers on an extraordinary and skillful pairs final, enjoyed by a large crowd.
A mixed pairs match featuring Lea and Bruce Orr was played on Sunday against new bowlers Joshua White and Naomi Hancock. It was terrific to see Josh and Naomi, both Thursday night twilight bowlers, playing in their first club match and they are encouraged to keep bowling, and join in the social bowls on either Thursday or Saturday.
Social bowls Thursday
Twenty social bowlers enjoyed 2 games of triples and 2 game of pairs in pleasant conditions on the magnificently prepared middle green.
George Bradley continued his remarkable form of late, leading for Mal Porter and Rob Irving in a triples game against Bernie Mitchell, Ian Simpson and Marty Tighe. Team Irving was too consistent for their opposition, winning 25 shots to 18.
Col Woods, Jim Blake and Bruce Orr were toying with John Carr, Bob Freeman and John Wright, leading 16 shots to 8 after 12 ends, and were preparing their Club house sledges, appearing to be heading for an easy win. Team Wright won the next 8 consecutive ends and were leading by 2 shots after the penultimate end, heading for a remarkable win. Bruce Orr managed to draw 2 shots on the final end, resulting in a 18 shots each drawn game.
In a surprisingly one-sided social pairs game, Al Affleck and Steve Ryan only reached double figures on the 19th end in their game against John Corcoran and Geoff Freeman. The losers ended up being winners, both picking up prizes in the raffle after the game!
A bright positive start by Ron Hornery and the master, Col Hayward saw them skip away to a handy lead after 5 ends in their game against Ray Jones and John Ward. The bright start was soon diminished, as they only won 6 of the remaining 16 ends, losing by 18 shots to 26 against the consistent Jones and Ward.
Saturday social bowls
Joanne Simpson led for Bob and Geoff Freeman in a social triples game against Noel Johnstone, Ron Hornery and Joe Davies, in a game that saw the scores virtually even until the 18th end. Team Davies picked up a 3 to lead by 2 shots, only to watch as Jo and the Freeman brothers picked up 6 shots over the next 2 ends, and hang on to win by 18 shots to 15.
It seems Santa Claus has arrived early at the Bradley unit in Southern Cross Village, leaving a blessed bowls stick for George. He certainly used it again to great effect, tormenting the wily Col Woods and Marty Tighe, constantly landing on the jack, or taking away his opponents shot bowl. He and Tony Riordan were too good for Col and Marty, winning 22 shots to 14.
Jim Blake and Rob Irving defeated Bruce Orr and Steve Ryan, despite being down by 6 shots after the 15th end. Big Jim and the 'Organiser', stopped toying with their opponents, picking up 11 shots over the remaining ends, to win by 4 shots.
John Ward and the big gun, Dave Reilly, were too consistent and cheeky, against Ray Jones and Guy Ellery, winning by 22 shots to 10.
Arthur Corbett and Colin Hayward started brightly against Col Mudie and Mal Porter until the 3rd end, where they had a 6 scored against them, followed by losing 7 shots over the next 3 ends. Col and Arthur played good catch-up bowls, however the damage was done as they lost to Col and Mal by a fair bit in the end.
On Wednesday, November 16 we had social bowls. Winners were Peter White and Paul Lewin winning 14+7. Runners-up were Bob Freeman, Alan Affleck and Gene Rapp winning 13+7. Marble 10 came out and the Margins were all 7. Next week the jackpot is $98.
On Saturday, November 19 we had social bowls. Winners were Alan Affleck, Steve Clegg and Ray Griffith winning 15+8. Runners-up were Lorraine Baker, John Corcoran and Kev Hynds winning 13+17.
Championships
We had one game of Major Singles where Tony Bright defeated Jake Brown. One game of Minor Singles where Pauline Currey defeated Terry Clothier and one game of Major Pairs where Annie Teague and Pat Cooney defeated Clive Stibbard and Paul Townsend. We would like to encourage everyone to get in and get some championship games played as soon as possible please.
Coming up we have Social Bowls on Wednesday, November 23 at 1pm. We are hosting the Zone 4 Reserve Pairs and Senior Pairs Finals on Saturday, November 26 from 8:45am. We will also have social bowls on in the afternoon at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm please.
Then on Sunday, November 27 we will host the Town Club for the second round of the Frank Gersbach Parkes Cup in conjunction with the inaugural running of the Geoff and Bob Freeman Shield starting at 1pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
