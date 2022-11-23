Parkes Champion-Post

Major pairs final down to the last bowl on final end the show-stopper for Parkes Bowling Club

By Contributed
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:12pm, first published 2:06pm
It came down to this single moment - skipper Brian Townsend delivered the last bowl of the Major Pairs match, a pearler that prised out the jack and won the match by one shot. Picture supplied

