Joanne Simpson led for Bob and Geoff Freeman in a social triples game against Noel Johnstone, Ron Hornery and Joe Davies, in a game that saw the scores virtually even until the 18th end. Team Davies picked up a 3 to lead by 2 shots, only to watch as Jo and the Freeman brothers picked up 6 shots over the next 2 ends, and hang on to win by 18 shots to 15.