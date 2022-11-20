Resilience NSW are setting up in the hall at Parkes High School (corner of Albert/Orange streets) and will be available to provide information on the range of assistance available, including Rural Assistance.



Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements - Category D (the highest Category) was announced by the premier on Friday. This allows access for farmers and residents to access the highest level of assistance possible.

The boiled water alert on the Forbes to Tottenham pipeline remains in place until its removal by the NSW Department of Health.

The Parkes Tip will be open on Monday (normally closed) to assist with flood clean up, from 8.30am - 8pm.

Council is prioritising road repair that restores access to residents as our current priority. Other issues will be addressed as resources are available.

Motorists are continuing to use closed roads - please refrain from doing so. There are reasons roads are closed, including your safety, so please have some consideration during this time.