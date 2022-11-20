Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Mayor Ken Keith says it will be a long, hard road to recovery but thanks the community's response to floods

By Mayor Ken Keith
Updated November 21 2022 - 8:20pm, first published 10:35am
It will be a long, hard road to recovery but Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM has deeply thanked the community for all the work they have done and continue to do to help one another. This is the widespread impact of the flooding from Billabong Creek in Pine Road, Kelly Road (right) and Billabong Crescent (top). Picture by Michelle Bicket

Firstly, I must acknowledge the extreme trauma people have experienced in these never seen-before extreme events. Homes flooded, family heirlooms lost, extensive damage to fences, livestock, crops, roads, and the list goes on and on.

