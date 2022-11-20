Firstly, I must acknowledge the extreme trauma people have experienced in these never seen-before extreme events. Homes flooded, family heirlooms lost, extensive damage to fences, livestock, crops, roads, and the list goes on and on.
It will take time but our community will recover with the help of friends, family and a caring community.
Our thoughts and actions must also go to our neighbouring communities, such as the devastation seen at Eugowra and the repeated flooding of the Lachlan towns. Communities from everywhere, including our own, have offered to help in so many ways and we must continue to do so.
There are so many people to thank, it's hard to know where to begin, but firstly to the members of the community who have provided and continue to provide the much-needed support, taking in washing, helping with clean-ups, making lunches, donating clothes, food, bedding and so much more. There have been acts of kindness too extensive to capture.
Our businesses must also be recognised. They have been so generous with donations and support; it is just amazing. We will endeavour to recognise these businesses in due course but presently there are too many to mention.
Then the volunteers from across the state, supporting SES, RFS and other services.
There are also people from Singapore, New Zealand and the Philippines supporting our emergency services operations. The help from across the country and internationally is humbling. The Australian Defence Forces are also coming in to provide support, for which we are very grateful, so too the rapid relief team.
All the state services are also assembling and will be a great support in the recovery phase.
Of a more practical nature, please be aware of the following:
The Parkes Chamber of Commerce has met with council to start looking at how we now start the economic recovery, not just for Parkes, but how we extend that out to our neighbouring towns. Strategies such as the 'Shop in The Region' programs, encouraging apprenticeship programs to strengthen our trades, working with insurance companies to ensure fair treatment, and so forth are all on the table.
It will be a long, hard road, more so for some than others, but as a council we will help where we can. As Mayor, I will fight for fair treatment for all our residents.
