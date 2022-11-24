The Parkes Bridge Club is back playing its full schedule of games after the Covid interruption and we hope to keep you informed on a monthly basis.
We have started a new award for the player who accumulated the most master points in a month. The inaugural winner, presented in October, was Joan Riley, one of our longest members.
This month was won by Greig Ball, another long-time member of the club.
Earlier this month Greig Ball and Tim Baker travelled to Mudgee for a pairs competition and came 3rd. On November 27, we will have two teams travelling to Orange for a teams event.
We play in the Lutheran Church Hall, Monday evening, starting 6.30pm and Tuesday and Thursday afternoon starting 1pm.
All welcome, any enquires call Kevin Robinson: 0428 623 293. Lessons are available for new players.
