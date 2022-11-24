Parkes Champion-Post

Joan Riley Parkes Bridge Club's inaugural master points winner for October

By Tim Baker
November 25 2022 - 9:11am
Kevin Robinson with the Parkes Bridge Club's inaugural winner of the most accumulated master points in a month, for October, Joan Riley, one of the club's longest members. Picture supplied

The Parkes Bridge Club is back playing its full schedule of games after the Covid interruption and we hope to keep you informed on a monthly basis.

