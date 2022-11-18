Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes school communities doing loads of washing for flood-affected Eugowra residents, organised by Transport for NSW

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated November 19 2022 - 2:59pm, first published 2:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes East Public School students William Mathews, Ellsie Tomlinson and Patrick Mcpherson with just some of the bags of washing the school community has been doing for flood-affected residents in Eugowra. Picture by Christine Little

"There's not much we can do but we can do a load of washing."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.