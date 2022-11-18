"There's not much we can do but we can do a load of washing."
This is what Trevor Bignell said when he and his wife Lyn collected a bag of washing that had just arrived from flood-affected Eugowra at Parkes East Public School.
They're part of one of three school communities in Parkes who, without hesitation, are washing clothes, linen and other items for Eugowra residents.
Transport for NSW reached out to a number of school communities in Parkes to help with a volunteer laundry service, and the response has reflected the community's eagerness to help.
Parkes East Public joins Parkes Public School and Parkes Christian School in helping out.
Parkes East principal Michael Ostler said they "absolutely" wanted to help when they were contacted.
"As a school community, which includes our family and friends of the school, we're so proud they want to show support in a way they can," he said.
It makes the gesture all the more special given that many parents and grandparents in the school community had been impacted themselves from the flooding in Parkes on Monday morning.
"I think it's a level of shock at the moment of where it took place and the concern for our wider school family," Michael said about how his school community was feeling.
By lunchtime Thursday about 70 loads of washing had been dropped off by Eugowra residents to be transported to Parkes for cleaning, with Parkes East Public receiving its first loads the same day.
The loads included heavy, muddy and filthy items of laundry such as linen and doonas.
Transport for NSW employees have donated the use of their private vehicles to transport the washing between the two towns.
"We had about 70 bags all lined up at the front of the school ready to be collected," Michael said.
The washing was returned to Eugowra on Friday morning, "all beautifully washed" a spokesperson for Transport for NSW said.
"Along with the clean washing, the people of Parkes had left a number of cards and small gifts for the very grateful people of Eugowra to let them know they were in their thoughts."
About 40 more loads of washing were taken from Eugowra to Parkes again on Friday and as word spreads through Eugowra, Transport for NSW says more is expected.
READ MORE:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.