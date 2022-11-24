Parkes Champion-Post

Frank Gersbach Cup and new Bob and Geoff Freeman Shield to officially mark a busy year for Parkes bowlers

By Marty Tighe
Updated November 25 2022 - 9:06am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes bowling stalwarts Bob Freeman, Geoff Freeman and Frank Gersbach with the Bob and Geoff Freeman Shield and Frank Gersbach Cup, a joint tournament to bring Parkes' two bowling clubs together. Picture by Brendan McCool

The Frank Gersbach Cup match at the Parkes Railway Bowling Club will culminate a very busy year of lawn bowls for both Parkes' bowling clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.