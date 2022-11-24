The Frank Gersbach Cup match at the Parkes Railway Bowling Club will culminate a very busy year of lawn bowls for both Parkes' bowling clubs.
The Parkes Railway Bowling Club will host the return bowls match against Parkes Bowling and Sports Club in the Frank Gersbach Cup bowls competition between the two clubs.
The match will also determine the inaugural holder of the Bob and Geoff Freeman Shield.
Frank Gersbach and Bob and Geoff Freeman have been honoured by both clubs with this competition between the Parkes' two bowls clubs, in recognition of their esteemed dedication to supporting bowls in the town over many years - in all facets of the game, particularly promoting, organising, supporting and coaching bowlers.
The Parkes Railway Bowling Club particularly acknowledges the timely vital support Frank Gersbach provided to the club for many years.
The popularity and success the club enjoys today is largely the result of his sustained support to the club and bowls in Parkes.
Geoff Freeman has dedicated many years to umpiring at all levels, as well as training and assessing bowls umpires, and together with his brother Bob, who plays weekly at both clubs, has supported, managed and played bowls at all levels in Parkes and the wider district.
Together with Frank, Geoff and Bob's support for bowls in Parkes has been immeasurable over a long time.
The match is a pennants match with 3 teams of Major Bowlers for the gold cup and 4 teams of Minor Bowlers for the silver cup.
The first match between the clubs in April saw 56 bowlers compete in the inaugural competition, resulting in a solid win to Parkes Bowling and Sports Club in the Majors, who have proudly displayed the gold Frank Gersbach Cup.
The Railway Club narrowly won the Minors match, and have held the silver Gersbach Cup.
Both clubs, together with their large supporter groups, eagerly await the return match on Sunday, November 27 at the Railway Bowling Club, commencing at 1pm.
As bowls at both clubs begin to wind down for 2022, each club welcomes any new (or old!) Parkes residents/visitors keen to play bowls, either socially or a bit more seriously in 2023.
Both clubs play organised social bowls each at least twice a week - just call into either club to have a roll in 2023!
