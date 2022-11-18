Our state's roads won't just need repair after this flood, they'll need to be built back better, Premier Dominic Perrottet has acknowledged.
There were no details on what a roads package for local government might look like when Mr Perrottet addressed media in Forbes this month but he acknowledged "a substantial job lies ahead at a state and council level in relation to repairing local roads".
"We know there's many potholes, we know that many roads have fallen away, and we'll work very closely with the council and ultimately with the Commonwealth Government to make sure that support is there for our communities," Mr Perrottet said.
"To make sure we don't just build the roads back but we build them back a better way that protects communities right across our state.
"We will work through it."
The conversation has already begun with mayors and local councils asked to provide the State Government with the infrastructure support they need, he said.
"We'll work in partnership with you once we get through this difficult time," Mr Perrottet said.
"It's an issue that's state-wide after what has been an incredibly difficult 12 months in relation to flooding events and before that fires.
"A lot of state and public infrastructure has been significantly affected during these events
"My commitment is to making sure we rebuild in a better way, I also appreciate that many councils across the state don't have the financial capacity to do a lot of this work given the constraints that are there.
"I'll work very closely with them."
The Newell Highway has been closed south of Forbes, due to flooding, since October 31.
Promises to flood-proof it date back to 2019, after the major road was closed for six weeks due to 2016 flooding.
All state roads leading into Forbes from the south remain closed, with the damage to be revealed only when the floodwaters recede.
Rural communities, particularly down the Lachlan River from Forbes, have been battling road closures and deteriorating road conditions due to flooding and relentless wet weather for months.
