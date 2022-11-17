Dubbo Harness Racing will help their friends down the Newell Highway on Friday when they host a rescheduled meeting.
Parkes was originally planned to host the meeting but due to the track conditions following the wet weather and floods in the Central West, the decision was made to move races to Dubbo Showground.
Dubbo Harness Racing president John Lew said it was a pretty easy decision for their club to offer to swap meetings with Parkes.
"Their track got washed out pretty bad," he said.
"They are virtually our sister club so they work in with us very well.
"Next Friday they'll take our meeting."
As Lew mentioned, Dubbo's meeting will now go to Parkes, pending the track and road conditions.
Nominations for Friday's racing closed on Wednesday morning but are yet to be publically released.
Lew is expecting travelling trainers and drivers from Bathurst especially will be able to make their way to Dubbo after the Mitchell Highway closed earlier this week due to flooding at Molong and Wellington.
"That's a big problem at the moment but we have got good nominations considering the way the roads are with people being cut off," he said.
"The road to Bathurst is open again so the Hewitts and Turnbulls will support it plus all the other blokes in Bathurst. They like supporting us."
Areas in the Lachlan Valley like Parkes and Forbes are struggling with floods after river levels rose dramatically earlier this week.
Lew said he is keeping all the flood-affected areas in his thoughts and hopes they can return to hosting meetings soon.
"More so Forbes, Parkes is in a pretty bad way and Eugowra is even worse," he said.
"I feel for Eugowra so much, their secretary Jodie Greenhalgh had a new house there and it (floodwater) went straight through it.
"She had to get rescued off the roof."
Bathurst hosted races on Wednesday, just days after water ran across the highway in town but the track was seemingly unaffected.
Dubbo's race meeting on Friday night is expected to feature regular trainers and drivers such as Bernie and Doug Hewitt as well as Amanda Turnbull.
The showground will continue to host meetings in the build-up to their huge Boxing Day event which is one of their biggest nights of the year.
There are several big races on the Boxing Day event but none are bigger than the Gerard Yeo Memorial Pace.
Racing gets underway at 5.56pm at Dubbo Showground.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
