Dubbo Harness Racing will host a meeting on Friday after it was supposed to be held at Parkes Friday's racing is expected to have several trainers from out of town

By Tom Barber
Updated November 17 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:42pm
Dubbo Showground will host a meeting on Friday after lending a hand to Parkes. Picture by Coffee Photography

Dubbo Harness Racing will help their friends down the Newell Highway on Friday when they host a rescheduled meeting.

