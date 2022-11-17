The best way people can support flood-devastated Eugowra right now is to donate to the Eugowra Flood Appeal through the NSW Government's donations management partner, GIVIT.
GIVIT are actively working with local community organisations to ensure the right donations get to people and families in Eugowra at the right time.
Through GIVIT, 100 per cent of the donated funds go directly to those affected.
The community say they can no longer accept physical donations for the time being, they have been overwhelmed with the generous donations that have already been dropped off and have no more room to store them.
They will update on when that changes.
They are grateful to every single person who has volunteered time, goods, machinery, equipment and more.
At this stage Cabonne Council is also asking that "only essential vehicles and individuals with a specific purpose should enter Eugowra".
"The Eugowra community continues to see an unbelievable outpouring of assistance and support from across NSW," the council acknowledged in a Facebook post.
Flood recovery support is also coming to Eugowra, Resilience NSW will be at:
Eugowra Showgrounds Monday, November 21 to Friday, November 25 from 10am to 4pm.
There will be accommodation advice, mental health and wellbeing services, support for businesses, financial assistance, and insurance and legal support.
