Prolonged flood peak passes through Forbes, Bureau of Meteorology predicts steady water levels

By Renee Powell
Updated November 17 2022 - 7:51pm, first published 7:50pm
Water levels have steadied in Forbes, but they'll remain high for another day or so, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting.

