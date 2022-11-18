How Parkes residents have pulled together and answered the call for help has left Parkes businessman Dooley Thomson almost speechless.
For those who know Dooley, he's not a man of few words.
When Dooley saw the heart-wrenching devastation to hit Eugowra on Monday, like so many people in the Central West - even the state - he wanted to help.
The local landscaper had just spent two days helping his neighbours in Parkes' east clean up after, for the first time, a metre deep of water went through their homes.
He decided to post a video on Facebook, calling for anyone in the town who wanted to help those in Eugowra in whatever way they could after the little town was almost literally washed away.
That was at 9am on Wednesday.
"By 10am there were 50 people out the front of my house," Dooley said.
"The response has been unbelievable."
The response from Parkes people began on Monday morning after families across the shire were waking up to what 80mm to 110mm of rain left behind.
Those who have lived in Parkes their entire lives have said it was nothing like they've ever seen before.
Homes along Goobang and Billabong creeks, and those at Gospers and Burrandong creeks at Alectown, had been inundated by floodwaters.
Henry Parkes Way, Billabong Crescent, Kelly Road, Pine Road, Davids Lane, Military Road, Eugowra Road, Nash Street, Back Yamma Road and more were all heavily impacted.
Dooley lives in Military Road and was only a couple of hundred metres from where the flood hit.
"I got a phone call at 5.30am from a friend in distress telling me water was going through his home," he said.
"We just stood there looking at it all.
"Someone's sheep were drowning so we went and rescued them, we rescued horses, we carried a gentleman out of his home because he couldn't walk.
"It was really surreal."
Dooley said after that they "went on a rampage" and went door knocking, and hooked in to help wherever they could.
"We had a fair bit of work to do so I decided to put a video up [on Facebook] asking for people to come and help," he said.
Dooley finished up at 8.30pm that Monday night, on Tuesday morning he had 40 people arrive to help those in the area.
"We didn't have a plan, we just went door knocking, and we weren't the only ones doing it," he said.
After that, there was no hesitation to help the Eugowra community.
Dooley and his band of volunteers transported three ute loads and a truck of donated items, clothing and hot food to Eugowra before spending the day there cleaning up.
He had kids from 10 years old - including a group from Central West Kyokushin Karate - to 75-year-old women helping.
"Being there [on Wednesday] was absolutely armageddon, it was devastating," he said.
"I'm going to call it ground zero.
"There's so many people that are just so distraught and need everybody's help.
"One man said to me 'the town is gone'."
We didn't have a plan, we just went door knocking, and we weren't the only ones doing it.- Dooley Thomson
He decided to go again on Thursday and posted another video the night before, telling his audience: "Realistically all we need are hands at the moment, it's pulling out furniture, ripping out carpets".
The video resulted in what Dooley said was in excess of 200 people - and a big convoy of cars - returning to Eugowra.
"I've had calls from people wanting to help," he said, also pointing out the 85 text messages and 50 Facebook messages he had on his phone.
"I had a man from Goulburn saying he can be there (Eugowra) in the morning.
"The community support has been absolutely amazing and the people are so grateful."
Dooley said the wet weather was taking its toll on everyone, with the flooding in Parkes the worst he'd ever seen.
"I have a landscaping business and I've worked one full week in three or four months," he said.
Dooley thanked and praised everyone who helped out with the clean up and donations.
"It's so good to see so many people put their hands up to help people who've been devastated by these floods," he said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
