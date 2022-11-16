Parkes Champion-Post

Police locate body of woman in Eugowra believed to be missing woman Dianne Smith

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 16 2022 - 1:10pm
Police have located a body in Eugowra during a search for a woman missing in floodwaters.

Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

