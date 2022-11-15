The game of the day was the tussle between Col Hayward and Gary McPhee against Geoff Freeman and Brett 'Baldy' Frame. Col and Gary eventually won the game by 1 shot - 20 to 19 - despite being scoreless after 4 ends, and then were down by 3 shots, with 3 ends to play against quality opposition. The old master Col Hayward rose to the occasion, playing great lead bowls to set up the win, as he and Gary picked up 6 shots to 2 over the last 3 ends, winning by 1 shot.