Championship bowls
The Minor Triples match played on Thursday with Ian Simpson, John Wright and Brian Hampton playing Mal Porter, Chris Harrison and Tony Riordan was a one-sided match. Team Hampton skipped away to a dominant lead of 15 shots to 1 after 8 ends, and were never challenged, eventually winning by 30 shots to 11.
Social bowls Thursday
A good game of social pairs was played with the evergreen Ray Jones leading for John Corcoran playing against John Niddrie and Rob Irving. Ray was on fire early as he and Corco dominated and were leading by 7 shots at the halfway mark. John and Rob were down by 5 shots with 2 ends to play and were good enough to pick up the 5 shots required, to draw the game at 15 shots each.
Bernie Mitchell and John 'OBE' Ward were early bystanders in their game against Ron Hornery and Graham Barby, as Ron and Graham stormed away to lead by 13 shots after just 8 ends. Bernie and John picked up 12 shots over 5 ends to close the gap, however the lead was too great, losing to Ron and Graham 'I can skip too!' Barby by 22 shots to 16.
John Carr and big Jim Blake were in the unusual roles as Skips in their social pairs game. John partnered George Boatswain and Jim skipped for Col Woods, in a game that saw the scores locked at 17 each after 15 ends. John Carr and George dominated from that point, bowling good bowls to win 27 shots to 19.
The game of the day was the tussle between Col Hayward and Gary McPhee against Geoff Freeman and Brett 'Baldy' Frame. Col and Gary eventually won the game by 1 shot - 20 to 19 - despite being scoreless after 4 ends, and then were down by 3 shots, with 3 ends to play against quality opposition. The old master Col Hayward rose to the occasion, playing great lead bowls to set up the win, as he and Gary picked up 6 shots to 2 over the last 3 ends, winning by 1 shot.
In the Triples game Col Mudie, Bob Freeman and Rob Tinker were too consistent for Joe Crowley, Al Affleck and George Bradley, with team Tink winning 23 shots to 13.
Saturday social bowls
18 Bowlers dodged the storms and took their chances during the rain breaks to play 2 games of triples and 3 games of pairs.
Steve Turner pushed his big rig out to the rink, hitching John Niddrie onto his A trailer and proceeded to dominate Ron Hornery and Tony Riordan in a way sided game, winning easily.
George Bradley continued his good form of late, leading for Col Hayward against Col Woods and John Ward. George and Col won 8 of 9 ends in the middle stages of the game, consolidating their early lead, the 'wicks' deserted Wardy for a change, enabling Team Hayward to win 21 shots to 15.
Ian Simpson led for Geoff Freeman in their game against Jim Blake and the classy Dave Reilly. The scores were close until the 13th end, when Big Jim and Dave picked up 5 shots, and were never headed and cruised to a 20 shots to 14 win over Ian and Geoff.
The Saturday social triples game with Ray Jones, Bob Freeman and Brian Townsend against John Wright, Bruce Orr and Guy Ellery was close for 12 ends, whereupon team Townsend picked up 10 shots over 5 consecutive ends, to surge ahead of Guys' team. Despite team Ellery picking up a few consolation shots over the last 3 ends, team Townsend were too strong, winning 21 shots to 16.
Thinking of our extended bowling family and everyone affected by the disastrous floods - please stay safe everyone, keep strong and take great care on our weathered roads.
17 ladies donned driving gloves and sunglasses and motored out onto their specified lanes on Tuesday.
Our boys in high-viz had checked the viability of No 1 green and had it in A+ order for us. You are always appreciated, gentlemen!
Once again Grade 3 pennants' girls, who are off to State Playoffs in Bomaderry this week, fuelled themselves up for a final practice.
Their finely-honed skills were again on display! Marja Iffland/Jan McPhee/Rhona Went/Cherie Frame kept within a car-length of Brenda Davies/Heather Harvey/Maureen Miller/Liz Byrne and overtook them at the opportune moment (revving into the red with a 6-pointer!) and arrived just one point ahead at their destination. Good luck in the playoffs, ladies, play hard and accurately, keep your eye on the gauges, and enjoy every minute! Drive carefully!
Betsy Johnstone, Valmai Westcott and Chris Curteis scrounged up enough fuel to enjoy a drive in the windy conditions.
Betsy's unfortunate flat after hitting a pothole saw her retire early, leaving her friends to finish off and cruise into the club house with a 2-point advantage to Valmai.
There were a few bumps and some suss driving on Rink 13! With the gusty tail-wind, we ended up off-road on numerous occasions! Kay Craft/Maria Willcockson/Maureen Baillie (test-driving a new model) were cruising within eyesight of Lorraine Baker/Merilyn Rodgers/Lea Orr all game, only to be beaten by a quick gear change or unexpected acceleration when points were within reach!
Team Frame continued their success with a win in the card draw, while Gwenda and Merilyn happily pocketed notes after the 100's club draw.
Thanks everyone for supporting the hamper raffle. Heather Harvey opened the boot of her VW to receive the prize! Well done!
Dates for the log book:
29 Nov - Vi's 90th birthday. Shared lunch (savoury plate, please). Rhona's caramel birthday cake will be the dessert! Social bowls beforehand!
6 Dec - social bowls and "Christmas Fare" Trading Table.
13 Dec - social bowls, Christmas party and presentation. Catered lunch, $25, is to be paid to Merilyn as soon as you are able.
Next Tuesday, 22 Nov, to play social bowls, please call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am, with play to begin at 10. All welcome!
Social roster: Carol Reed.
On Wednesday, November 9 we had social bowls. Winners were Glen Gosper, Nev Kirwan and Mick Furney winning 17+12.
Runners-up were Junior Thorne, Tony Latter and Blake Strudwick winning 14+18.
Third went to Mick Dunn, Michael Hackett and Phil Barnard winning 14+7. Marble 26 came out and the Margins were 1, 7, 12 & 18. Next week the jackpot is $88.
On Thursday, November 10 we had the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs. Winners were Don't Be Shorts, Unbelievable's, Sewer Rats and Outhouses'.
On Saturday and Sunday, November 12 and 13 we had our annual Champagne Triples which went off with a bang.
What a weekend we had with 84 bowlers playing 5 games over the two days.
Winners were J. Dukes, T. Dukes and P. White. Runners-up were C. Harrison, R. Frame and B. Frame. Third place went to S. Andrew's, V. Russell and B. Asimus. Fourth place was C. Hedges, I. Norman and D. McKellar.
Round winners were Round 1 T. Allen, H. Clark and K. Hynds. Round 2 M. Went, P. Went and M. Harry. Round 3 P. Lewin, D. Johnson and B. Strudwick. Round 4 A. Teague, S. Hodge and S. Teague. Round 5 L. Cross/B. Weekes, D. Miller and L. Ramsay.
We would like to thank our wonderful sponsors Parkes Services Club, Toohey's, Joby's Repairs and Parkes Diesel for their ongoing support.
This week we have Power Play Pairs on Thursday, November 17 at 6pm and social bowls on Saturday, November 19 at 1pm.
In the club on Friday, November 18 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meet tray raffles, badge draw ($800), joker draw ($1600) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving up their amazing meals.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
