Col Hayward and Gary McPhee come from behind to win Parkes Bowling Club's social pairs by one shot

Updated November 16 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 10:33am
Old master Col Hayward rose to the occasion in the social pairs, playing great lead bowls to set up the win, picking up 6 shots to 2 over the last 3 ends, winning by 1 shot. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Parkes bowls

Championship bowls

Local News

