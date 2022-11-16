Parkes Shire Council is pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Biodiversity in Focus photography competition.
Judges were overwhelmed with the number of photos entered from students across the Parkes Shire, with a broad range of fauna and flora included.
In total, 57 images of native plants, animals or fungi were submitted from locals across the K-2, 3-6 and 7-12 categories.
To select winners naturalists Peter Cannon and Martin Bell from the Lachlan Valley Branch of the National Parks Association of NSW were invited to judge the entries.
"We were impressed with the quality of photography and the selection of interesting and diverse subject matter," Martin said.
"We understand that, unfortunately, there can only be one winner from each division. Nevertheless, all the entrants should be congratulated on some fine photography."
Infants division: "Bluey the Blue Tongue" by Flynn Davis.
"It was crossing the road to the football field, and we wanted to make sure it got across safely. It had a really beautiful light blue tongue," Flynn said.
Primary division: "Hang in there" by Peggy Swift.
"This Peron's Tree Frog (Litoria peronii) is a native frog to the Parkes area. It's also known as the Laughing Tree Frog. It has cross-shaped eyes, emerald spots and yellow armpits," Peggy said.
High School division: "A Curious Owl" by Cooper Holloway.
"This Eastern Barn Owl was perched up in a kurrajong tree on our farm," Cooper said.
Infants division: "Broken Heart Tree surrounded by Yellow Paper Daisy" by Jayda Francis.
Primary division: "Yellow Paper Daisy with a Bull Ant" by Chase Francis.
High School division: "Land of the 'Shrooms'" by Adam Barnard.
Brydee Flavel, Flynn Davis, Joey Hazelton, Saige Jelbart, Jayda Francis, Alexis Lewis, Bradley Lewis, Charlotte Ballantyne, Chase Francis, Emma Hando, Jenson Howard, Rosie Parkin, Samara Wood, Peggy Swift, Adam Barnard, Cooper Holloway, Haylee Lewis and Lilia Howard.
Council congratulated its winners and sincerely thanked all of the talented young residents who participated in the competition.
"We encourage budding photographers from all age groups to keep their eyes peeled for interesting plants, fungi and animals to enter in next year's competition," they said.
The competition was open to all students across the Parkes Shire.
Entrants were encouraged to submit up to three of their most striking and engaging photographs that feature native plants, fungi, animals, or vegetation assemblages found within the local government area.
Judging was based on technical composition, originality, storytelling and relevance to local biodiversity.
Outstanding entries will be in the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre this month.
