Parkes Champion-Post

Paddle out to Lake Endeavour to try your hand at Dragon Boating

November 16 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Parkes Dragon Boat Club will throw open their doors and welcome the community to come and try the sport of Dragon Boating for free on Sunday, November 27. Over 50 Open Days across the state will be held from participating Dragon Boats NSW (DBNSW) clubs, encouraging everyone to try Dragon Boating, a unique team-oriented sport, designed for the whole community to take part in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.