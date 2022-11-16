The Parkes Dragon Boat Club will throw open their doors and welcome the community to come and try the sport of Dragon Boating for free on Sunday, November 27. Over 50 Open Days across the state will be held from participating Dragon Boats NSW (DBNSW) clubs, encouraging everyone to try Dragon Boating, a unique team-oriented sport, designed for the whole community to take part in.
Parkes Club President Bill Thomas says he is proud to open their doors and invite the local community to come and try Dragon Boating.
"Dragon Boating is a great sport in which to be involved as it combines fitness and a sense of community. We are especially fortunate to be able to use the beautiful Lake Endeavour on which to do our training and we welcome everyone to come and have a try."
The Parkes Dragon Boat Club has operated in Parkes since 2018.
Parkes Club Coach, Beth Thomas said they will be on the water from 10 am and you can find them out on Lake Endeavour Road, 28kms out the Orange Rd (Henry Parkes Way), before turning left for another 6kms, following The Dragon Boat Club signs.
"No special clothing is required but you should wear shoes that can get wet. We will supply all equipment."
Dragon Boats NSW Chief Executive Officer Tony Henderson says the State-Wide Open Day is an important step in building the brand and profile of the sport of dragon boating.
"I invite the whole Parkes community to get out to Lake Endeavour and get amongst the atmosphere of this lively and inclusive sport. All ages, abilities and backgrounds are welcome, and the paddler pathway is a choose your own adventure. From social paddler to elite, you will find Parkes Dragon Boat Club will fit the bill."
