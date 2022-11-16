Saturday saw the last game on the existing 18 hole course as we have known it and we now move into the realignment building phase of some the course.
85 players took to the course which was in the best state it had been for some time with a bit of run on the fairways and carts allowed to go out onto the fairways.
Once again there were some visitors from Forbes getting their regular fix of golf. The event was a 4BBB stableford with an individual in conjunction sponsored by the club and the annual Naggers Cup was played sponsored by the Matthews family.
In the 4BBB event Robert Rea and Bruce Symonds were the runaway winners with a total of 48. Obviously, the boys gelled on the day but they also played really well individually with a 37, 38 respectively.
The husband and wife pairing of Mel and Craig Matthews were 2 points in arrears, with Dub Rodgers and Neil McMillian, Gordon Pritchard and Peter Bristol, Michael Lynch and Rod Luyt and Robert Hey and Craig Matthews all together on 45 points.
In the individual event the scores were red hot and smoking with Simon Hogan on 41 points just getting there on a countback from John Green. John's score coming off a 2 over 73 scratch score, very impressive indeed. They were only 1 point in front the old warhorse Dub Rodgers and the returning Peter Magill, who had been honing his game in secret on the south coast, and Craig Matthews who is always in form.
There were 12 others at stableford par or better so it was a well contested event.
The Naggers Cup was also contested with Mel and Craig Matthews the winners and sponsored by Liz Matthew's family. The Match Committee is looking to revamp this traditional event for 2023 to get better participant numbers and keep the event prominent.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Michael Dellaca at 334cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Peter Magill at 120cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Peter Magill at 577cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Craig Matthews at 68cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by John Green at 270cm, the Westlime 15th by Brendon Simpson at 636cm and the Central West Glass 18th by Jack Dolbel at 31cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Peter Magill at 577cm this week.
For the ladies Sandra Freeman won the B grade 4th, Kath Jeffress won the A grade 6th and C grade 11th wasn't claimed this week.
Ball winners were - Mel and Craig Matthews 46, Dub Rodgers and Neil McMillian, Gordon Pritchard and Peter Bristol, Lindsay Elliott and Wayne Tucker, Michael Lynch and Rod Luyt, Rob Hey and Craig Matthews 45, Frankie Cock and Marg Hogan 44.
Week 6 of the President vs Captain was held with Dave picking up 195 points to Cath's 181. David now has a 3-2 lead.
This weekend is the annual 18 Hole Stroke Short Course Championships Played from the Red & Yellow Tees and again sponsored by Denis Howard.
Forbes took the individual honors and Parkes the teams event when 33 players contested last week's 18-hole twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes.
Ted Morgan showed the way with a fine 36 points but he had a trio of Parkes players - Phil A. Smith, Rod Luyt and Rob Rea - hot on his heels on 35 with Smith getting the runner-up nod on a count-back.
In the teams event Parkes just got home 205 points to Forbes' 201, while Garry Phillips won the encouragement award.
Parkes dominated the nearest-to-pins with Ian Phipps and Rod Luyt winning the A and B grade respectively on the fourth hole and Dale Stait and Mick Bond on the 11th.
The ball sweep went to 32 points with the winners as follows: 35 - Rod Luyt and Rob Rea; 34 - John Pearce and Mick Bond (P) and Peter Grayson and Andrew Norton Knight (F); 33 - Peter Barnes (F); 32 - Tony Hendry, Ian Phipps, Dale Stait and Nym Dziuba (P) and Steve Edwards, Alf Davies and Kim Herbert (F).
Sporting clays
At last month's shoot 11 shooters attended the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shot in a 75 target day, with a number of events using 5 auto clay throwers set at various angles, heights and direction and a clay rabbit running along the ground.
Dave Tanks 70, Brian Drabsch and Clinton Duffy 69 each, Matt Duffy 68, Ben Smith 64, Brett Dean 62, Ben Gibson 57, Chris Lewis 55, Zack Gibson 44, John Patrick 41, Damien Boehm 39.
Sporting clays differ from ordinary clay shooting (down the line) coming from one location, in that our clay throwers (5) can be set anywhere on the range and try to duplicate the flight of game birds or in this case, a rabbit.
Our next shoot in at 1pm Saturday 19/11/22.
Smallbore
Last Sunday 11 shooters attended the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shot at ordinary targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a max score of 550 points.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
Jeff Charlton 299 248 547.
John Davis 300 246 546.
Brian Drabsch 300 245 545.
Robert Morley 299 246 545.
Paul Hocking 298 244 544.
Ian Skeene 298 245 543.
Luke Turner 273 243 516.
FIELD RIFLES
Ron Cunningham 298 244 542.
John Maddison 298 242 540.
Alan Briton 298 241 541.
John Smeaton 295 241 536.
We were able to finish this shoot before it rained again but there was a very strong gale blowing from the north west.
Our next shoot is at 10am Sunday 20/11/22 and it will be a feral animal target at both ranges.
