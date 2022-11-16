Parkes Champion-Post

4BBB stableford scores red hot as golfers light up Parkes Golf Course

By Contributed
Updated November 16 2022 - 11:36am, first published 11:21am
Old warhorse Dub Rodgers was only one point behind the two leading scores in the individual event on Saturday. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Parkes golf

Saturday saw the last game on the existing 18 hole course as we have known it and we now move into the realignment building phase of some the course.

