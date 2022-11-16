In the individual event the scores were red hot and smoking with Simon Hogan on 41 points just getting there on a countback from John Green. John's score coming off a 2 over 73 scratch score, very impressive indeed. They were only 1 point in front the old warhorse Dub Rodgers and the returning Peter Magill, who had been honing his game in secret on the south coast, and Craig Matthews who is always in form.

