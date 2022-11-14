CMOC Northparkes shines at Victorian Mine Rescue Competition

Victorian and NSW mines took part in a major safety training exercise over three days from November 11 - 13 at the Victorian Mine Rescue Competition.
Eight Victorian and New South Wales mines competed in a range of events including team skills, firefighting, first aid, rope rescue and search and rescue at Agnico Eagle's Fosterville Gold Mine and safety training facility near Bendigo over the weekend.
The competition featured a variety of simulated emergency situations to test and train mine rescue teams to prepare for any event.
Organised by MCA Victoria, the competition aims to support mine rescue teams with simulated emergency scenarios to make the mining industry safer.
Mandalay Costerfield won best overall at the event, followed by CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue in second place and CMOC Northparkes in third place.
The competition is a critical part of the mining industry's efforts to support highly trained rescue personnel across Australia contributes greatly to the minerals industry's commitment to zero harm.
The simulated exercises faced by the teams at the competition help prepare them for any emergencies on site by putting their skills to the test and also providing an event for mine rescue teams shared their knowledge and experience.
Emergency response agencies attended the competition to help enable mine rescue personnel and first responders to be prepared if called upon in operations throughout the state.
Overall
1st: Mandalay Costerfield, 2nd: CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue, 3rd: CMOC Northparkes.
Winning Team Captain
Owen Shay of CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue.
Winning Team - Overall Safety
Mandalay Costerfield.
Fire Exercise
1st: Mandalay Costerfield, 2nd: Agnico Eagle Fosterville Mine, 3rd: CMOC Northparkes.
First Aid
1st: Mandalay Costerfield, 2nd: CMOC Northparkes, 3rd: Agnico Eagle Fosterville Mine.
Ropes Exercise
1st: CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue, 2nd: Mandalay Costerfield, 3rd: CMOC Northparkes.
Underground Search & Rescue
1st: CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue, 2nd: Mandalay Costerfield, 3rd: CMOC Northparkes.
Skills Exercise
1st: CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue, 2nd: Ballarat Gold Mine, 3rd: Mandalay Costerfield.
Theory
1st: Mandalay Costerfield, 2nd: Agnico Eagle Fosterville Mine, 3rd: Cadia Valley.
Breathing Apparatus
1st: CMOC Northparkes, 2nd: Cadia Valley; 3rd: CMOC Northparkes.
