CMOC Northparkes shines at Victorian Mine Rescue Competition

Updated November 14 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 12:23pm
Victorian and NSW mines took part in a major safety training exercise over three days from November 11 - 13 at the Victorian Mine Rescue Competition.

