Widespread rain has led to dangerous flash flooding across much of Parkes and the state.
Roads across Parkes Shire have been closed due to flash flooding and high river levels.
According to the Bureau of Meterology. Parkes saw 80mm fall 12am on Monday, with a further 25.8mm falling on Sunday, November 13.
As of Monday morning, all rural roads in Parkes are closed, along with the Newell Highway between Parkes and Forbes, the Newell Highway at Electown, Eugowra Road, Condoblin-Trundle Road, Henry Parkes Way near McGrath Lane and Military Road, Renshaw McGirr Way, The McGrane Way and The Welcome Road.
In other news around the region shared by NSW SES, a rescue is underway for a person who is trapped in his vehicle in Alectown. He contacted NSW SES for help just before 4am. NSW Police and RFS personnel have located him, however are unable to access him. A helicopter has been deployed to assist with the rescue.
Low lying residents in Canowindra central western NSW have been urged to evacuate immediately due to high river levels and dangerous flash flooding. An evacuation centre has been opened at Canowindra Public School, Tilga Street Canowindra.
The town of Molong has been completely isolated by floodwater. Flash flooding has made it too dangerous to evacuate. Residents in low lying areas are warned to move to higher ground. An evacuation centre has been opened at the Molong RSL Riddell Street, Molong.
Meanwhile an Australian Defence Force helicopter has been activated to Molong to assist with a number of rescues, including retrieving people trapped in flood water and medical retrievals, and the operation is ongoing.
Major flooding is occurring along the Mandagery Creek at Eugowra town and may reach around 10.50 metres Monday afternoon. Further rises are possible.
At Woodstock, NSW SES were called to assist six vehicles in flood water after a bridge washed away.
In the last 24 hours NSW SES have responded to 33 flood rescues and 462 requests for assistance.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
