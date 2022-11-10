A Crown Lands helicopter crew took off from Parkes Airport Thursday undertaking inspections to ensure fire trails are in good condition in preparation for bushfire conditions.
Aerial inspections in the Central West will allow fire trails to be efficiently checked and any areas identified for needed maintenance.
This will ensure fire trails are in good condition leading into summer.
Crown Lands conducts the aerial inspections together with the Rural Fire Service, with the Soil Conservation Service doing follow-up work on any needed ground maintenance.
Once the aerial inspections are conducted, the Soil Conservation Service undertakes any follow-up ground maintenance work.
For example, inspections identify if fallen trees need removal; is there is erosion or vegetation growth that has impacted trails; or if there are watercourse crossings that need repair.
Fire trails are essential for firefighters to get quick and safe access to fight blazes when they break out to stop them spreading.
Fire combat agencies the Rural Fire Service, Fire & Rescue NSW, National Parks and Wildlife Service, and Forestry Corporation all rely on properly maintained fire trails.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said helicopter inspections are more efficient than four-wheel drive checks in remote locations and where fire trails cross multiple land boundaries.
"Inspections identify if trees have fallen and need removal; if erosion or vegetation growth has impacted trails; and if watercourse crossings require repair," Mr Anderson said.
"Other work includes constructing and maintaining fire vehicle passing and turning bays, signage and gates to protect trails from illegal access and dumping."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
