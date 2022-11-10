Parkes Champion-Post

Aerial inspections to check fire trails in Parkes district

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated November 10 2022 - 2:16pm, first published 12:31pm
A Crown Lands helicopter crew took off from Parkes Airport Thursday undertaking inspections to ensure fire trails are in good condition in preparation for bushfire conditions.

