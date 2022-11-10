A mural has been painted at the Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve commemorating the district's contribution to armed conflict.
The Federal government provided a $9,623 for the mural.
Servicemen and women from Bogan Gate served in all of Australia's conflicts from the Boer War through to the more recent conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan and was where Victoria Cross recipient Rawdon Middleton enlisted in 1940.
The mural on the southern wall of the tennis clubhouse on Olive Grove Lane, Bogan Gate, overlooking Henry Parkes Way was delivered by designer and mural artist Charlie Nivison who has delivered murals for organisations across Australia including major supermarket retailer, ALDI.
It depicts Rawdon Middleton VC and his Stirling bomber, a light horseman on the charge and a wartime nurse along with other Anzac symbols.
Mr Nivison said he was ecstatic to be a part of the project.
"Growing up in Walcha, a small country town like Bogan Gate, I love doing rural projects as it gives me a platform to demonstrate to country kids with a creative flair that there are opportunities to make a living as an artist," Mr Nivison said.
"While researching content for the mural I was awestruck by the story of Middleton's Victoria Cross action and other stories from the area, especially how the Bogan Gate community commemorates each year with its moving Anzac Day service with the 6th Light Horse Troop.
"It was a real privilege to bring that history alive and honour it through my mural and it was great to see so many kids come down and have a go painting the mural," Mr Nivison said.
Member for Riverina, Michael McCormack notified the Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve Board of its successful funding application in early 2022.
"Reaching out to community groups to inform them of successful funding applications is one of the highlights of my role," Mr McCormack said.
"I was fortunate enough to view the preliminary mural design when I visited Bogan Gate in August and to see the finished product is fantastic.
"The mural will contribute to the community's understanding of its wartime heritage for generations to come by providing an inspiring local landmark allowing for both public and personal reflection on the Australian experience of war," he said.
The Recreation Reserve Board Chair, James Buchanan said the town was proud of the mural.
"In 2021 the Bogan Gate community identified a series of art installations in the town with the vision of one day being the return leg of the Sculptures Down the Lachlan, and this mural is the first step in realising that goal," Mr Buchanan said.
"Along with the significant private investment upgrading the local hotel and the infrastructure upgrades funding the community has secured, once the art trail and other beautification projects are implemented it will be great to see Bogan Gate as an exciting place to live, work and visit.
"To date all of this has been achieved without any outside assistance and it's very exciting to see Bogan Gate taking carriage of its future".
Mr Nivison's other mural works can be viewed on his website sillypear.com.au or via his Instagram handle @sillypear.
