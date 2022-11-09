This month is NSW Small Business Month, a festival dedicated to celebrating, supporting and engaging with local small businesses.
To celebrate Small Business Month, small business marketing expert, Jenn Donovan, will headline Parkes Shire Council's Small Business activities.
This includes two free interactive workshops to equip local business owners with new skills and ideas to navigate the road ahead.
Mayor of Parkes Shire, Councillor Ken Keith OAM said, "NSW Small Business Month provides a range of activities and events throughout November to provide advice and assistance to businesses, and enable business owners to connect with, and support one another.
"We've got a strong small business community here in Parkes Shire, and after two very difficult years due to COVID-19 and ongoing issues with flooding, supply shortages and workforce challenges, we're really pleased to be helping our small business owners get back on their feet, learn some new skills and network," Cr Keith said.
In addition to the workshops hosted by Council, there's also a range of free, online events hosted by the NSW Government throughout November, which our local business owners, tourism operators and traders can access.
Both Council-run workshops will be held at the Cooke Park Pavilion, facilitated by Jenn Donovan, founder of 'Social Media and Marketing Australia' and the 'Spend With Us - Buy from a Bush Business' online marketplace.
Ms Donovan said, "Social media is constantly changing, and in our first workshop we will go through what's working and what's not on each platform, as well as the trends to look for as we head into 2023, and the tools that can help make marketing easier on Facebook and Instagram. Attendees will gain a great understanding of how to use these marketing platforms to bring in leads, build a community and create sales".
Instagram and Facebook Bootcamp will be held on Thursday November 24 from 6 - 9PM. Register here.
"In our second workshop, we'll explore how business owners can focus on customers to build a community and increase their profits, including through tools such as loyalty programs and email marketing," Ms Donovan said.
How to Focus on Customers to increase your Profit - Workshop will be held on Friday, November 25 from 7AM - 9AM. Register here.
Although they are free to attend, registrations for both workshops are essential. For more information and to register, visit Council's website at parkes.nsw.gov.au
