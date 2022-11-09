Parkes Champion-Post

Workshops to be held during Small Business Month in Parkes

By Newsroom
Updated November 10 2022 - 10:44am, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This month is NSW Small Business Month, a festival dedicated to celebrating, supporting and engaging with local small businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.