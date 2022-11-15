Who wouldn't want to join Parkes Que when, while helping others, we have such fun!
At our October meeting, every table was given a sheet of paper with a drawing of an urn on it and 4 or 5 old coloured pencils or textas with which to produce a beautiful picture, with, of course, a prize for the best one.
We all did our best, but at my table with only a blue and a green texta actually working, and similar problems no doubt at the other ones, it was quite difficult, so we didn't expect to see any of these masterpieces displayed in the National Art Gallery.
Fast forward to Melbourne Cup Day when we gathered at Wendy Neville's home to enjoy a delicious lunch prepared by some of our talented members, to laugh and chat and, of course, to buy some sweep tickets.
With three hours between our arrival and the start of the big race, we also held a Fashions On The Field event and played Pin The Tail On The Horse.
Dina White was the best dressed in a soft, beautifully flowing frock, while Judy Chambers won a prize for the latest new trend.
Judy had broken the heel off a shoe while crossing the road to Wendy's and attended the party barefooted while Pat McCallum was awarded a prize for her beautiful shoes and Gai Baker had the best hat.
After the presentation of these awards, the prizes for the winners of the five Pin The Tail competitions were presented, and the recipients were all absolutely thrilled. Lisa Flowers, Robin Morrissey, Judy Chambers, Marg Klein and Kerrie Churchill each received, now laminated, one of the amazing urn pictures from our previous meeting.
Want to know more about Que Club? Please just call me on 0407 894 498 any afternoon or evening.
