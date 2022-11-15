Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Que Club all laughs at October and Melbourne Cup Day gatherings

By Pam Nankivell
Updated November 16 2022 - 9:17am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fashion winners at Que's Melbourne Cup Day gathering were Dina White, Judy Chambers, Pat McCallum and Gai Baker. Picture supplied

Who wouldn't want to join Parkes Que when, while helping others, we have such fun!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.