Parkes' Blake Price has added a new colour to his Australian uniform after claiming a bronze medal at his first international meet.
The Year 9 Parkes High School student is in Brisbane for the 2022 Virtus Oceania Asia Games, at which he placed third in the 200m individual medley.
It's the first time Price is representing Australia and he was selected as an II3/S19 swimmer following his diagnosis of autism.
Competition in the swimming began on Monday and finishes up on Thursday - Price had qualified for eight individual events.
He's so far swam five personal best times.
The most outstanding was his 400m freestyle where he slashed 45 seconds off his time. He also took 13 seconds off his individual medley.
Mum Sharon Scott said he was very happy with both events.
He just missed getting his hands on another medal after placing fourth in the 50m freestyle on Wednesday. He also came fifth in his main event the 100m butterfly.
He has one more swim on Thursday, the 50m butterfly.
The Games' opening ceremony was held on Saturday and the closing ceremony will be on Friday, November 11.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
