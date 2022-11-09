Parkes Champion-Post

Blake Price claims bronze medal at Virtus Oceania Asia Games in Brisbane

Christine Little
By Christine Little
November 10 2022 - 6:30am
Blake Price proudly wears the green and gold, and now a bronze medal, in his first time representing Australia at the 2022 Virtus Oceania Asia Games in Brisbane. Picture supplied

Parkes' Blake Price has added a new colour to his Australian uniform after claiming a bronze medal at his first international meet.

