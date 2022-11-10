Parkes Champion-Post

Local Land Services urge farmers to closely monitor sheep flocks during wet weather

By Newsroom
November 10 2022 - 2:00pm
Local Land Services District Veterinarian Shaun Slattery said managing flystrike and barber's pole worm has been a challenge for sheep producers after the continued wet weather. Picture supplied

Sheep producers across the state are battling mosquitos, worms, flies and lameness in flocks from the continued wet and unseasonably cool conditions.

