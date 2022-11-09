Remembrance Day is tomorrow, Friday, and the Parkes RSL Sub Branch is inviting residents to gather at the Parkes Cenotaph in Cooke Park from 10.30am to mark this solemn occasion.
"The loss of persons who didn't return home from this war and other wars are proudly displayed on plinths at the cenotaph under the respective battles, such as World War 1, World War 2, Korea and Vietnam," Sub Branch secretary Paul Thomas said.
"These names will be recited by the respective school captains from all Parkes schools including Red Bend Catholic College.
"It is likely more young men and women from, or connected to, our community enlisted in other towns as well."
The Bugler will sound the Last Post and the Rouse during the commemorations, and those present will observe a time of silence at 11am.
Mr Thomas said thousands turn out for their Anzac and Remembrance Day commemorations each year.
And now the team who coordinate these services is calling on community members for support.
All funds that are raised remain in the town to assist local ex-service personnel.- Secretary Paul Thomas
Parkes RSL Sub Branch president Keith Woodlands and Mr Thomas are urging all local service men and women, and their families to join the Sub Branch in its commemoration of the event.
Mr Thomas said they welcome both members, ex-service men and women in the community, and affiliate members, who do not have to have served themselves.
"The Sub Branch organises the local commemorations, including Remembrance Day, the Anzac Day march and services, as well as the Vietnam Veterans Day," he said.
"We also work to raise funds for the local organisation, including the selling of badges as well as a successful barbecue and walk in conjunction with the Department of Veterans Affairs during October.
"All funds that are raised remain in the town to assist local ex-service personnel."
Both Mr Thomas and Mr Woodlands commended the assistance given to them by the Parkes Services Club as they provide an office in the club which is open every Tuesday from 1.30pm until 4pm.
The Sub Branch can be contacted either by email to parkesrslsb@outlook.com.au or parkessb@rslnsw.org.au, or by phoning the secretary Paul Thomas on 0427 624 683.
