Parkes RSL Sub Branch calls for community to support Remembrance Day commemorations

By Newsroom
November 10 2022 - 8:30am
Parkes Christian School captains Laura Hall-Matthews and Bailey Boland laid a wreath on behalf of local schools during last year's commemorations. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Remembrance Day is tomorrow, Friday, and the Parkes RSL Sub Branch is inviting residents to gather at the Parkes Cenotaph in Cooke Park from 10.30am to mark this solemn occasion.

