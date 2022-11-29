In quite the coup for a sport that's less common in Parkes, the town has been represented in each place on the podium in the Southern Star Series.
The Southern Star Series has quickly become the series to race in for go kart drivers in southern NSW, with 140 or more competitors taking to the track per round. The winner in each eligible class is the highest point scorer across four rounds, taking home the badge of honour, the red plate karters can display on their go kart until they defend their title at the next series.
Eleven-year-old George Miles from Parkes is one such title holder after he won the Junior Heavy class ahead of 16 other drivers and a red plate.
Father and son duo, also from Parkes, Richard Drooger, 37 and eight-year-old Stanley placed second in the 4SS Medium class (with only one to two points in this class) and third in Novice respectively.
"Plates are a bit of a tradition," Richard said.
"They're actually from days when we only had rear crash bars, not bumpers, and we hung a coloured plate at the back of the kart to display the number.
"We don't race to win, we just love competing. Good results when they happen are an added bonus."
The Southern Star Series began in 2013, replacing the State Cup South and Southern Zone series prior to that. This year was the first time both George and Stanley entered the series, and both were equally excited about it.
Though Richard has 17 years' experience in him, it was just his second attempt at a full series. His first was when the series began, with him racing in one-off events in the years in between.
This year the four rounds were held at Griffith, Dubbo, Orange and Canberra (on behalf of Grenfell while their track was closed).
Griffith has won the vote for best track in the series among the Parkes trio.
For George his highlight, surprisingly wasn't winning - it was driving on this track because they got to race under lights.
Richard too, who said it's also his favourite circuit.
"There was racing under lights Saturday. The racing was really close all weekend," he said.
Stanley said "I love the circuit and won a heat race. My first race win".
George has been karting for two years now and belongs to the Orange Kart Club.
He backed up his impressive Southern Star Series debut performance with a top five finish at his first NSW State Titles in October.
He's not following any particular training schedule just yet but says he practises in the afternoon or "on weekends when I can".
Richard and Stanley belong to Dubbo Kart Club, with Stanley taking to the motorsport only a year ago.
"Dad got me a kart when I was six to practice. I enjoyed driving it and wanted to race," Stanley said.
His training involves jumping on the trampoline, a fun yet effective technique where studies have shown it can be more beneficial than the gym. He also plays F1 on his PlayStation.
Richard said he grew up following motorsport.
"My uncle used to race touring cars and later managed a V8 Supercar team," he said.
"I spent a lot of time with him as a kid and wanted to race something some day."
"We take it an event at a time, always trying to improve and do the best we can with a small budget and second hand equipment.
"We'll aim to do the full Southern Star Series again next year."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
