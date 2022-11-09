The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Ian Phipps at 750cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th Ron Hetherington at 117cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Michael Thomas at 405cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Michael Thomas at 474cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Jack Elliott at 118cm, the Westlime 15th by Luke Flakelar at 8cm and the Central West Glass 18th Ryan Edwards at 24cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Michael Thomas at 405cm this week.