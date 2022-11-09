Saturday was the November Monthly Medal round featuring the Medals of Medals round for 2022.
There were 82 golfers on the course to enjoy the springtime weather.
In A Grade Jack Elliott, with a one over par round 72, took out the A grade by 2 strokes from Aaron Wilkie. The young titans have been battling it out all year at the top of the A grade tree.
Joe Van Opynen, who is getting back into his golf, was back on 77 and these three were the only local golfers breaking 80 this week.
In the nett event, again Jack came out on top with a fine 69, just beating home both Michael Thomas and Joe Van Opynen on 70.
In B grade Aaron Drabsch, playing off a 15 handicap on the day, shot an impressive 83 off the stick to take out the scratch from Nym Dziuba on 86.
Aaron also was too strong in the nett event with his 68 holding out Matthew Clarke on 71 with Nym shooting a 73.
In C grade Ryan Edwards had to survive a countback with his 91 to take out the scratch.
The unlucky player being Wayne Tucker.
They were two clear of a host of players on 93.
In the nett event Bruce Symonds shot an impressive 68 to be 1 clear of Ryan and 3 clear of Wayne.
In the prestigious Medals of Medals, which can only be won on the day by players who have won a monthly medal during the year, Michael Thomas was successful in A grade, David Speakman picked up the B grade award and Bruce Symonds took out the C grade.
The very competitive Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was taken out by Jack Elliott on 26 putts and the Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Gordon Pritchard for the first time.
The Putter of Putters for 2022 was taken out by Jack Elliott.
There were two eagles recorded on the course on the weekend with the big hitters starting to reach the par 5's more regularly now.
Both were recorded on the 13th, one by Anthony Riach and the other by Michael Thomas.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Ian Phipps at 750cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th Ron Hetherington at 117cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Michael Thomas at 405cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Michael Thomas at 474cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Jack Elliott at 118cm, the Westlime 15th by Luke Flakelar at 8cm and the Central West Glass 18th Ryan Edwards at 24cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Michael Thomas at 405cm this week.
Ball winners were Joe Van Opynen, Michael Thomas 70, Jim Kuntze, Aaron Wilkie, Wayne Tucker, Matthew Clarke 71, Beau Tanswell, Brian Hogan Snr 72, Garry Philips, Peter Picker, M.Skene, Graham Cooke, Wayne Powter, Anthony Riach 73.
In the President versus the Captain, David has a very slender lead of 3 points over Cath 366/363.
In the Ladies event Leone Stevenson, who is playing very consistent golf, was the winner on 39 points.
She beat home Anita Medcalf by a point with Judy Fisher a further point back.
For the ladies Frankie Cock won the B grade 4th, Leone Stevenson won the 6th and Judy Fisher claimed the C grade 11th.
This coming Sat is an 18 Hole 4BBB Medley Stableford Sponsored by Frank Spice Holden Forbes.
Lex Hodges must be wondering when he will get the nod for a win after yet another loss on a count-back during last week's twin-towns veteran's golf competition played in Parkes.
The winner on the day was the very likeable "leftie" John Pearce after both Parkes members scored 36 points on a day where scores were slightly lower than usual due to the heavy condition of the fairways after weeks of rain and intermittent showers Thursday morning.
The encouragement award went to Parkes' Tom Delmenico, but he made up for his disappointing round in claiming the nearest-to-pin on the par three fourth hole, while Forbes took the spoils on the 11th hole with Steve Uphill and Garry Pymont winning the A and B grades respectively.
In the twin-towns shield Parkes with 14 players finished on top with 203 points to Forbes' (nine players) 180.
Ball sweep winners (to 32 points) were Parkes' Rob Staples and Ian Hendry on 34 points, while Rob Lea (P) and Forbes' Don McKeowen and Kim Herbert rounded out the ball winners with 32 points.
The recent rains and floods along the Lachlan River saw four Condobolin players join regular Parkes and Forbes members which could be a feature in coming weeks given both Lachlan River towns are heavily affected by the big wet.
Last Weekend saw eight shooters attend the deep lead shooting complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at fox targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a total of 530.53 points.
TARGET RIFLES 25 m 50m TOTAL
FIELD RIFLES
There was only one central bullseye between first and third in the target section and only four centrals behind them in the field rifles.
Our next shoot is at 1pm on Sunday 13th November,2022 and it will be ordinary targets at both ranges.
