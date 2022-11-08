Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Tennis hosts Central West Regional Matchplay series finals in each age division

By The Ace
Updated November 9 2022 - 10:49am, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes players Lachlan Orr, Anna Orr, Savannah Latu and Ella McColl at the final RMS event at Bathurst. Picture supplied

The Central West Regional Matchplay series finals will be played in Parkes this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.