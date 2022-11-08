The Central West Regional Matchplay series finals will be played in Parkes this weekend.
More than 200 players have competed throughout the year from Nepean to Coonamble with the top 8 in each age division from 8s through to 18s converging on Parkes to try to qualify for the State Finals to be played in Sydney on November 26-27.
Parkes will have 13 players in the finals including Mitch Arndell and Ethan Hunt in the 18s, Ella McColl, Tom Rix and Phoebe Forbes in the 14s, Harry Yelland, Evan Pretorius, Anna Orr, Savannah Latu, Katie Forbes and Sienna Hunt in the 12s and Lachlan Orr and Filo Filemu in the 10s.
Play will commence on Saturday at noon to 6pm with a family fun night and barbeque on Saturday evening 6pm-8pm then an 8am start on Sunday morning.
Junior comp started last week after a very wet week 1.
Please read draws as some players arrived at the wrong time.
Night comp is progressing well and matches are competitive.
Match-ups defeated Wasted Potential on a countback after the match was tied at 3 sets each.
Smash Hits had a big 5 sets to 1 win over Full of Excuses while Mixed Lollies outplayed Scrapers 4 sets to 2.
Agitators had a cracking night when they white-washed Arndell's Aces.
Shanks-a-Lot still sit atop the ladder after they accounted for Wise Aces 5 sets to 1.
In the final match Kiss My Ace were too good for Slammers 5 sets to 1.
Rally4Ever was well supported last week with 11 lovely participants coming out of their homes and enjoying each other's company while hitting some tennis balls. Thursday 9.30am-10.30am and everyone is welcome.
Social tennis continues Tuesday mornings from 9am for ladies and Saturday afternoons from 12.30pm for mixed tennis.
