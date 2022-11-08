Parkes Champion-Post

No power in central Parkes on November 20 when Essential Energy completes maintenance on electricity network

By Newsroom
November 9 2022 - 9:00am
The planned outage will affect around 1500 customers in central Parkes with partial road closures in Hartigan Avenue and Hooley Street. File picture

Essential Energy will soon complete maintenance on Parkes' electricity network which will involve replacing two high voltage power poles.

