Essential Energy will soon complete maintenance on Parkes' electricity network which will involve replacing two high voltage power poles.
The work is to address potential weaknesses with the network to minimise the risk of equipment failure and unplanned power outages for customers so the company can continue, Operations Manager Central Bronwyn Sigmund says, to deliver a safe and reliable power supply.
Crews will replace two high voltage power poles and one pole crossarm, along with other electricity network components that have reached end of life.
Ms Sigmund said a planned outage will be required to allow crews to safely undertake the work, and is planned for Sunday, November 20 between 9am and 4pm.
"The planned outage will affect around 1500 customers in central Parkes, and all affected homes and businesses will receive Essential Energy's standard outage notification in advance," she said.
"Significant planning has been undertaken to minimise the inconvenience of the outage, including bringing crews from nearby Forbes to assist local crews to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.
"Given the planned power outage will affect a large number of homes and businesses, on this occasion we've been able to schedule the works for a Sunday to reduce the overall inconvenience of the works."
The scheduled works are reliant on suitable weather conditions and may be postponed if the conditions are unfavourable or any unforeseen circumstances arise.
Partial road closures will be required in Hartigan Avenue and Hooley Street to safely complete the works.
"Traffic control will be in place across our work sites and we ask the public to please follow all signage and traffic control directions to ensure the safety of the public and our crews," Ms Sigmund said.
"We appreciate planned power outages may cause inconvenience for some customers but they are necessary to ensure a safe and reliable power network for the community and to allow communities to grow."
