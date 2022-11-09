It was the perfect day for a spring fair.
The grey skies stayed away long enough to allow Parkes Christian School to kick off its 40 Year celebrations over the weekend of October 29 and 30 with a spring fair.
Staff and students hosted a great size crowd for the event with plenty to see, hear and do.
See just some of the people we spotted on the day.
On the Sunday former staff, students and families of the school attended a celebration service in the school hall.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
