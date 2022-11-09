Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes emergency services attend to car, solar panel fires, thefts and an assault on a taxi driver

By Newsroom
Updated November 9 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes firefighters struggled to extinguish this car fire in Blaxland Street after flames burnt their way in above the fuel tank. Picture by Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW

Parkes firefighters have attended two blazes in the township involving a car and a solar panel inverter in as many weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.