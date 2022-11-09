Parkes firefighters have attended two blazes in the township involving a car and a solar panel inverter in as many weeks.
Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW was called to a home in Pearce Street at 2.32pm on November 4 after reports of a solar panel fire.
On arrival crews were told an inverter was on fire at the back of the house and worked to extinguish the flames using a CO2 extinguisher.
They isolated the solar panels via the roof top isolators.
"Once the fire was extinguished the adjacent wall was checked using our thermal imaging camera to ensure no fire extension," Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement.
Firefighers gave the all-clear to the occupant and advised them to call an electrician to ensure the faulty inverter was completely isolated.
A week earlier on October 29 firefighters received an early morning call to a car fire in Blaxland Street.
Crews arrived at 2.45am to find a car well alight.
"The car proved more difficult then usual to extinguish as the fire had got in above the fuel tank," Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW said.
Crews ended up using foam to smother the fire.
When the flames were fully extinguished the foam was cleared from the roadway.
In other emergency services updates, Parkes Police have been investigating a number of incidents in the last two weeks.
Officers arrested a 20-year-old male on November 1 for intimidation - domestic violence related, resist arrest and custody of a knife in Coronation Drive. The male was refused bail by police.
Police are investigating a break and enter offence at a school in Currajong Street on the night of October 31, when electronic items were stolen. Offenders also caused some damage to the area.
Police are asking for the community's assistance for any information connected with this offence.
An unlocked motor vehicle in Elizabeth Street was targeted by thieves on the same night, October 31, with some personal documents and a set of air pods stolen.
Police are also investigating the assault of a taxi driver which occurred on October 30 in Currajong Street.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to this offence or people with information to please contact them on 6862 9999.
Meanwhile Parkes Police officers have been presenting the acclaimed Mock Crash Youth Driver Education Program to various schools across the area.
