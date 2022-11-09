Parkes Champion-Post

Craft and Ryan take out Parkes bowls title

By Contributed
Updated November 9 2022 - 2:19pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Women's bowls

Not to be outshone by the lunar eclipse, our ladies played some stellar bowls in keeping with the theme!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.