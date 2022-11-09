Not to be outshone by the lunar eclipse, our ladies played some stellar bowls in keeping with the theme!
Ground Control gents always shine in our eyes - thanks for light years of voluntary green keeping!
Supernova umpire, Liz, was on hand to officiate the final of the Club Minor Pairs between Kay Craft/Lynn Ryan and Chris Curteis/Lorraine Baker. Lynn and Kay emerged as the 2022 Champions.
In social games, the No 3 pennants ladies teamed up for some vital practice. These superstars bowled brilliantly, demonstrating why they are heading off to State playoffs next week. Thanks for the entertainment - Marja Iffland, Jan McPhee, Merilyn Rodgers and Rhona Went, alongside Brenda Davies, Heather Harvey, Maureen Miller and Liz Byrne!
In a social pair's game, Sue Maddison/Rosemary Mitchell and Valmai Westcott/Lea Orr orbited the jack (mostly from a distance!) but maintained a close score throughout. Sue and Rose won by just one point.
In a triples' game, Maria Willcockson/Robyn Morgan/Maureen Baillie launched off the mat, opening up a strong lead, and maintaining that position right through to touchdown against Gwenda Carty/Hilda McPherson/Elaine Miller.
Maria, Robyn and Maureen were beaming as their card came out in the winners' draw.
Request from above: Please read the notices and minutes to keep up to date!
Upcoming events
Happy 90th to Vi at the end of this month! To celebrate with Vi, on November 29 there will be a shared lunch (please contribute a savoury plate) and a delicious caramel mud cake to cut and share as sweets.
December 6: "Christmas Fare" Trading Table.
December 13: Christmas party and presentation day (to get an idea of numbers, please add your name to the list).
To play social bowls next Tuesday, November 15, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am, with play to commence at 10am. All welcome!
Social roster: L Orr.
On Wednesday, November 2 we had social bowls.
Winners were Mick Dunn, Jan Griffith and Bob Freeman winning 14+5. Runners-up were Ray Griffith and George Greenhalgh winning 14+1. Marble 3 came out and the margins were 1 and 5. Next week the jackpot is $58.
On Saturday, November 5 winners were Aaron Thorne and Sue White winning 21+29. Runner-up were Graham Thomson and John Chew winning 18+5.
On Sunday, November 6 we had social bowls. Winners were Peter Creith and Marty Fitzpatrick winning 19+18. Runners-up were Graham Thomson and Mick Simmons winning 17+13.
Also over the weekend we hosted the State Mixed Pairs with the best performing team from our club being Myra Townsend and Peter Job who made it to the play-offs.
Winners of the section were Susie Simmons (Bathurst) and Geoff Lockwood (Orange). Congratulations to all teams on a great weekend of bowls.
Club championships
In the Major Singles Jim Daley defeated John Corcoran and Greg Howlett defeated John Chew.
In the Major Pairs Steve Clegg and Mick Dunn proved too strong for Mick Furney and Steve Frame.
In the Club Triples Alan Cameron, Mike Phillips and Geoff Leonard defeated Ben McNaughton, Phil Barnard and Jim Daley.
On Sunday we had our AGM.
Tony Latter will remain president. Greg Howlett will remain at vice president. Dawn Parker is the new treasurer. Sam Teague is the new club secretary. Paul Lewin remains as bowls secretary. Blake Strudwick is the new assistant bowls secretary and the four committee members are Mick Furney, Blake Strudwick, Terry Hetherington and Graham Thomson.
Joining Paul Lewin and Blake Strudwick on the match committee are Geoff Leonard, Ray Griffith and Terry Hetherington.
We would like to welcome the new faces and sincerely thank the outgoing members for their contributions.
This week we have social bowls on Wednesday, November 9 at 1pm.
We have our Parkes Services Club Twilight Power Play Pairs starting on Thursday, November 10 at 6pm. We have 2 spots available in this still, please contact Lewi on 0419 126 465 if you would like to enter a team or as an individual.
We have our annual $6000 Champagne Triples on Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13 from 9am. Proudly Sponsored by the Parkes Services Club, Toohey's, Parkes Diesel and Joby's Repairs.
We have an opening for 1 team as flooding and weather has caused a team to withdraw. Please contact Lewi on 0419 126 465 for more information or if you wish to enter a team or as an individual.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
At last, the weather gods smiled on us and we had two great days of Bowls for the first time in a while. As a result we had a good Thursday field of 24 and a very good field of 34 on Saturday.
Club championships
Two games were played on Saturday November 5th.
The first match was probably the most important of the year - the Final of the Major Singles - and what a game it was. For the first twenty - one ends Mick Went and Peter McPhee went shot for shot and at that stage Mick lead by only two shots, 17-15. However, the class of Mick Went came to the fore and he scored eight shots on the next four ends to win the Championship 25-18.
Congratulations to both players and in particular Mick Went, Club Major Singles Champion for 2022.
In a Handicap Pairs John Ward and Mal Porter came up against Eddie McPhee and Steve Turner.
John and Mal had a two shot advantage on handicap but after six ends Eddie and Steve had taken the lead 11-3. By the fourteenth end Eddie and Steve seemed to have the match sewn up and the lead was 22-8. On the next five ends John and Mal scored eight shots and a comeback looked to be on the cards but their winning streak came to an end and Eddie and Steve won the match 28-16 to advance to the next round.
Social Matches
Results on Thursday were:
John Davies and Jim Blake 23 - Rob Irving and Col Hayward 15
Gary McPhee and Ray Jones 26 - John Corcoran and John Wright 17
Geoff Freeman and Johnno Johnson 23 - John Ward and Graham Barby 13
Graham Dixon, Ron Hornery and Mike Valentine 17 - John Carr, Bob Freeman and Col Mudie 16
Tony Riordan, Mal Porter and Alan Affleck 32 - Eddie McPhee, Brian Sefonte and George Bradley 25
On Saturday we had a couple of close games and some not so close. Results were
John Davies and Rob Tinker 17 - Brian Townsend and Chris Harrison 16
Tony Riordan, Arthur Corbett and Ian Simpson 20 - Rob Irving, Bob Freeman and Mick Simpson 18
Rhona Went and Col Hayward 17 - Joanne Simpson and Brenda Davies 11
Graham Dixon, George Bradley and Jim Blake 24 - John Wright, Ron Hornery and Ray Jones 17
Gary McPhee and Daryll McKellar 24 - Brett Frame and Guy Ellery 16
Dave Reilly and Col Woods -quite a few - Geoff Freeman and John Niddrie - not quite enough
