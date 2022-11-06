Parkes Champion-Post

Peak past town but those forced from homes face wait for water to recede

Updated November 6 2022 - 9:27pm, first published 9:25pm
Flooding has peaked in Forbes, but aerial assessments indicate hundreds of homes and businesses have been inundated by water and those forced out now face a wait to return.

