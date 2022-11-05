Green and gold - it's two colours Blake Price could get used to wearing.
The Year 9 Parkes High School student has touched down in Brisbane ahead of the 2022 Virtus Oceania Asia Games.
He's been selected in the Australian Swim Team and will this week join up to 1000 athletes and officials from Asia, the Pacific and New Zealand competing in a range of sports such as athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, judo, rowing, sailing, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and triathlon.
Swimming will have a jam-packed schedule of events with the competition sanctioned by World Para Swimming.
Price has been selected as an II3/S19 swimmer following his diagnosis of autism.
This is the first time S19 swimmers have been given the opportunity to be included as a full member of the Australian Team and this event is the highest level of swimming an S19 swimmer can presently achieve.
Price said he hopes the games will be the first of many opportunities to represent Australia.
His parents Sharon and Chris Scott are looking forward to attending the games and supporting their son.
From freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly and backstroke to medleys and youth events, they said the swimming competition will be nothing short of spectacular.
Price has qualified for eight individual events, as well as team relay events.
He's been busy preparing for this international event, training with Jason Montgomery of local gym Parkes Athletic for up to eight sessions per week.
He's also been travelling to Orange on weekends for swim training during the winter season and now that the Parkes Pool is open, with Parkes coach Barbara Weaver.
"Blake is grateful to resume training with the Parkes Sharks Swimming Club under the guidance of coach Barbara Weaver," Sharon said.
The Games' opening ceremony was held on Saturday, with the swimming events to take place from November 7-9.
The closing ceremony will be on November 11.
For the duration of the event Price stays with the Australian Team at their hotel.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.