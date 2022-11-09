Visit to Hall of Memory stirs the soul Advertising Feature

Five of the 15 stained-glass panels commemorating World War I in the Hall of Memory. Picture by Australian War Memorial, Accession number ART90410.001

World War I - supposedly "the war to end all wars" - claimed up to 40 million lives, soldiers and civilians.



No matter our age, how beyond belief such an apocalypse seems, we should never forget the cost of a generation lost.

We honour those who paid the supreme sacrifice on Remembrance Day - at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.



Germany's surrender on November 11th, 1918, ended the deadliest war in history.



It led to seismic societal and geopolitical change, revolutions and, of course, another world war and the Holocaust.



The 1914-1918 war profoundly changed Australia too. Of a nation of five million, 416,809 men enlisted, of whom almost 62,000 were killed and 156,000 wounded, gassed or taken prisoner.



Many Anzacs - up to 18,000 - have no known grave.



But we have our symbols to honour all victims of that ghastly war: the Flanders red poppies, the first to bloom on the blood-soaked Western Front; rosemary which grows on the Gallipoli peninsula and is an ancient symbol of remembrance; our avenues of honour and war memorials in practically every town around the nation.

And the most poignant of them all, the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, with its soul-stirring Hall of Memory.

The Hall of Memory features 15 stunning stained-glass panels, each symbolising one of the quintessential qualities displayed by Australians in war.



They were created by Victorian artist Napier Waller, who lost his right arm after being wounded on the Western Front in 1917.



He learnt to use his left arm and became an acclaimed stained glass artist, muralist and mosaicist.



By the time the Hall of Memory opened in 1941, after years of delays, World War II had begun.



The hall's mosaics, painstakingly created by Napier and his team, were dedicated to the fallen of that war.



The Hall of Memory is at the heart of the Australian War Memorial.

