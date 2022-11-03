Schools close, businesses sandbag as Forbes braces for possible record floods

Forbes schools are closing the doors and CBD businesses sandbagging as the community prepares for the biggest flood in decades, possibly the biggest the town has seen.
As water rises in the Lachlan River, the Forbes community may see flooding that exceeds the record June 1952 flood, the State Emergency Service is warning.
More than 1000 people across the Forbes Shire are subject to evacuation warnings, as preparations continue.
An evacuation centre has been established at Forbes High School and will be open from 8am Friday, November 4, in preparation for the evacuation of more than 500 homes.
NSW SES has door knocked affected residents throughout Forbes and sandbagging continues across the township.
The Lachlan River level at the Iron Bridge gauge has risen from 10.2m to 10.526m in the 24 hours to 2pm Thursday, November 3.
It is expected to reach the major flood level of 10.55m on Thursday, and continue rising to a possible 10.8m on Friday, but those predictions are to be firmed up after the peak at Nanami on Thursday evening.
The SES warns the river could remain above the major flood level for a week.
What is certain is that this is a major flood, Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller says, where exactly the water will go is not so easy to predict.
In 1952 the water cut across Dowling Street and through businesses on the lower side of Rankin Street.
The State Emergency Service does expect that low-lying businesses and homes would be inundated with water if the river reaches the predicted heights.
"No flood's the same, every flood is different," Mayor Miller said on Thursday afternoon after meeting with the Emergency Operations Committee.
"We can only go on the information before us, and of course we have made sure that the people that need to evacuate - or need warning to evacuate - they've received that, which is really important.
"We believe that we have prepared for the worst but we are hoping that we will get the best."
The NSW SES emergency warnings for evacuation do apply to quite a number of local businesses, which would be expected to be non-operational on Friday, November 4.
Volunteers have turned out in numbers to help fill sandbags at the SES depot, while social media community pages have been an avenue for requests for help being met.
"People have been very good, people have been helping each other with sandbagging," Mayor Miller said.
"I'm really proud of the community and the way that they've all got in to help one another - they're amazing."
Schools will not be operational on Friday, November 4, and although it may be tempting to go out to see the floodwaters the mayor does urge people to stay out of the water - and keep the kids out of it.
