She may have come underprepared but Annie's Missile did enough to win at Dubbo Turf Club on Melbourne Cup Day.
Running in the McSpicy Sprint Benchmark 50 Handicap (1200m), the Sharon Jeffries-trained Annie's Missile proved to be too good to win by more than a length.
"We actually thought she'd win but we haven't been able to go fast with our horses at Parkes for a month because we are underwater," she said.
"She's only been doing slow work with no galloping and that must have suited her because she won today."
Like many horse trainers in the region, Jeffries admitted she had a tough time preparing Annie's Missile for Dubbo's meeting.
"It's been terrible, our road has been blocked and has been for a couple of months now," she said.
"The Eugowra road where our race track is on, we just find it so hard to work our horses.
"Every meeting we get to is washed out and it's been a nightmare, I've never seen a year like it."
Jumping out of barrier eight, Annie's Missile ($7) started slow but found some traction late on the Heavy 10 track to kick home and take the win.
With Andrew Banks in the saddle, the mare picked up her first win since June 2022 when she won at her home track in Parkes.
Buckin' Rippa ($4.40) ran second for Damien Lane while Kieren's Hazelton's Zamali ($13) finished third.
As the rain poured down at Dubbo, the track conditions worsened and Jeffries believes her mare isn't a horse who is too fond of the wet.
"She's not real happy in it, she really needs further," she said.
"She hit a bit of a flat spot because she's strong at the finish.
"She wore over the top of them and got the win.
"She didn't have a lot of weight."
A non-TAB meeting, Dubbo's six-race program on Tuesday was attended by hundreds of punters and race fans who were still buzzing off the high of Derby Day on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Allchosen ($3.20) won for Dubbo trainer Garry Lunn in the McCafe Coffee F&M Maiden Plate (1200m).
Ken Dunbar rode the winner for Lunn with the mare hitting the line more than a length ahead of Yael's Delight ($8) and Accidental Mai Tai ($3.20).
Clint Lundholm continued his strong recent form at Dubbo Turf Club as Angry Liam ($2.50) won the Ray White Dubbo CG&E Maiden Plate (1200m).
Watch Me Sizzle ($5) won for Myron Cooper in the Dubbo Turf Club Christmas Party Race Day Benchmark 50 Handicap (1200m).
Cooper's daughter Angela was in the saddle for the win with Lundholm's Niccourette finishing narrowly back in second.
Lunn's day got even better when Knife's Edge ($1.70) won the Maccas 30 Days 20 Deals Class 2 Handicap (1400m).
Dunbar again teamed up with Lunn for the win.
