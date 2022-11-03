Motorists are urged to take extra care on the state's roads with widespread extreme weather forecast over the next few days and already saturated regions.
The Central West is expected to bear the brunt of conditions with snow possible above 800 metres around Lithgow, Orange and Bathurst, and the forecast of more rain likely to add to already swollen inland catchments.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway is urging motorists to be aware of the difficult conditions and to delay any non-essential travel.
"Safety is our number one priority for all road users and we can't stress enough how important it is for everyone to take extra care over the next few days," Mr Farraway said.
"The recent extreme weather has badly damaged roads right across the state's network and the forecast of more rain and possible snow only adds to our concerns.
"The potential for snow and black ice on roads across the Central West will create additional road hazards and motorists should reduce speed, limit braking, use driving lights and keep an increased distance between them and the car in front.
"Recent rain has put roads in a poor condition on many key corridors and while our crews are working hard to carry out repairs when they can, the continuing inclement weather is limiting their opportunities to safely and efficiently do so.
"Some areas across the state's west have received no rainfall for days but we are not yet seeing floodwaters recede."
Mr Farraway is reminding all motorists to never drive through floodwater and to never drive around road closed signs.
"These signs are there for your safety," he said.
"If you do need to travel, please drive to conditions, allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control."
For the latest traffic updates on state-controlled roads and highways, call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
For information on local road closures, visit Parkes Shire Council's website.
