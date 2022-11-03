Storms wreak havoc for tennis players and cancel competitions

Like everywhere it's been a challenging week.
The howling winds on Monday made for some testing of patience and understanding about dealing with the daily conditions on a tennis court and using them in a positive way.
The HotShots kids did a great job in the conditions and were mesmerised at watching all the balls move across the ground in the winds.
Parkes hosted the final regional ballkid trials last Sunday.
Nine hopefuls were in attendance vying for 6 places at the United Cup in Sydney at the end of December and early January.
Parkes were represented by Sam Rivett, Mitch Unger and Lachie Unger and all 3 boys were competent and competitive in their duties.
The Parkes Shire has always been well represented with ballkids who have gone on to perform duties at the ATP Cup, held in the lead-up to the Australian Open.
The United Cup replaces the ATP Cup.
Parkes junior tennis players have relished in the opportunity to serve and meet some of the world's best tennis stars playing before enormous crowds, the event and moments an enormous highlight in their young tennis careers.
Junior comp commenced on Tuesday but unfortunately the 4.30pm started but didn't get finished due to a storm.
The 5pm matches were cancelled and 5.30pm Yellow ball was to go ahead but again a storm at 5.45pm made the courts unplayable.
Round 1 matches will now be played on December 6.
The ensuing Tuesday night comp was also cancelled and Round 4 will now be played on December 6.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.