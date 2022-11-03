Parkes Champion-Post

Storms wreak havoc for tennis players and cancel competitions

By The Ace
November 4 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes coach Helen Magill with Sam Rivett (Parkes), Mitch Unger (Parkes), Julianah Hegarty (Coonamble), Aaron Hegarty (Coonamble, Lachlan Unger (Parkes), Any Quilty (Dubbo), Gaby Garipoli (Orange), Gemma Coote (Dubbo) and Spencer Coote (Dubbo) at the ballkid trials. Picture supplied

Like everywhere it's been a challenging week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.