Fourteen ladies made their debut at the St George's Anglican Debutante Ball on September 16 at the Parkes Leagues Club.
They first posed for photos in St George's Anglican Church where members of the public could catch a glimpse of the group.
The debutantes and their partners were presented to Reverend Brian Schmalkuche and Matron of the Ball Mrs Carole Corbett.
Flower girls were Beatrice and Wilhemina Blatch.
The following is a description of the girls' and ladies' dresses for the occasion:
Flower girls - Beatrice and Wilhemina Blatch, daughters of Allan and Susannah Blatch.
Our flower girls were wearing pretty dresses with a touch of Old Hollywood glamour, overlaid with an exaggerated bow and intricate lace entwining floral motifs with swirling flourishes.
Featuring a jewel neckline, cap sleeves, and a full pleated skirt.
Ava Hayes partnered by Daniel Hando
Ava has chosen a flowing white gown with a skirt of soft tulle with a detailed pleated belt highlighting the waist.
The bodice is a delicate lace covering with a high neckline and open keyhole with a high closure to the back.
Alivia Whatling partnered byJashper Caneta
Alivia is wearing a beautiful gown featuring detailed laced bodice, translucent at the sides highlighted with beading and sequins with cutaway sleeves into a high neckline and a detailed back.
Delicate laces travelling down onto the top of the skirt flowing onto a full skirt with varies layers of tulle and organza.
Ella Macgregor partnered by Wira Thomson
Ella has selected a sweet cowl bodice, is both soft yet bold, and is definitely the highlight of this design.
Featuring thin spaghetti straps, a V-back and subtle mesh panels the A-line circle skirt is light and flowy.
Madaline Rich partnered by Tristan Hanstock
Madaline has selected a gown featuring deep plunging bust detail which is replicated at the back of the bodice.
The pleated belt allows the dress to fall into an A-line skirt the dress is constructed from luxurious soft satin.
Olivia Thompson and Toby Collins
Olivia is wearing a chiffon overlay dress with a satin pleated sash tied in a sweetly falling bow at the back. Complimenting the bodice are simple shoestring straps.
Lillianna Walton partnered byLiam Moody
Lillianna has chosen a stunning full length gown with a flattering style featuring ruched detailing on the bodice and a low neckline.
Breeanna Low partnered by Brody Kennedy
Breeanna has chosen a stunningly simple but elegant gown featuring a cowl bodice which she has had personalised to feature delicate crystals across the neckline and gentle pleats at the front.
The bodice is finished with thin spaghetti straps, a V-back and subtle mesh panels flowing sweetly into an A-line circle skirt.
Holly Chalmers partnered by Eliah Parker
Holly has chosen and elegant V-neck floor length tulle dress with lace.
Georgia Hawken partnered by Cody Harmer
Georgia has selected her gown with an ornate beaded top finished with rhinestone details featuring dual spaghetti straps which cross at the back to create a stunning lace-up look to accentuate the illusion back, which is unlined flowing through to an A-line skirt gathered at the waist.
Hayley Goulthorp partnered by Oliver Thomas
Hayley has chosen to wear a delicately lace embellished gown flowing to tulle skirt, the lace is highlighted by delicate shoestring straps.
Jazlyn Greenwood partnered by Kaid Lydford
Jazlyn has selected a form fitting silhouette gown of a soft white satin with detailed gathering to one side, allowing the gown to travel over the opposite shoulder.
Maely MacGregor partnered by Malakai Folau
Maely has selected a gown by Jadore with a fitted satin square neck bodice with thin spaghetti straps and features a full length free flowing textured tulle and sequin skirt.
Madeline Blackstock partnered by Ryan Dunford
Madeline is wearing a princess line V-neck dress with a beautiful lace, pearl and diamante bodice with a soft tulle skirt.
Heidi McPherson partnered by Charlie Mahon
Heidi has chosen a Tina Holly Couture Dress.
This dress is made from a silky satin in pure white and is 100 per cent Australian designed and made. It has an exquisite V-neckline and beautifully cut under the arms.
The dress is designed with a Ruched Bodice and thin straps that lead to a gorgeous low V-back. The long faux wrap skirt flares down to the shoe length hemline with a slit and the highlight to this dress for all the ladies is that it has pockets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.