Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Fourteen ladies make their debut at the September St George's Anglican Debutante Ball

By Newsroom
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fourteen ladies made their debut at the St George's Anglican Debutante Ball on September 16 at the Parkes Leagues Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.