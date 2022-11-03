Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Parkes CWA hosts special event to celebrate centenary of Country Women's Association of NSW

By Christine Little
November 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not just ordinary women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.