Not just ordinary women.
That's how country women from across NSW have been described.
This year marks 100 years of the Country Women's Association of NSW and branches across the state are celebrating the significant milestone with special events, including here in Parkes.
Parkes CWA hosted a high tea and fashion parade to some 120 guests, which included members from Peak Hill, Forbes and surrounding areas, on September 24 at the Parkes Golf Club.
While the Parkes branch itself won't be celebrating its centenary for another two years (April 2024), it was a great opportunity for members and the wider community to come together and recognise the contributions from the association as a whole.
Parkes CWA president Alice Milne said they wanted to celebrate the centenary in a special way.
Dorothy Macdonald has been a member of the Parkes CWA for 52 years and had the honour of speaking at the centenary.
The 81-year-old said she comes from a long line of women involved in the community who are "not just ordinary women" and who worked to "make things better and help others".
Her mother Jean Stanford was a life member of the Peak Hill CWA branch.
"The Parkes branch has always been a busy branch," Dorothy said.
"We thank these women and we thank their husbands for driving them to meetings.
"They've worked so hard over 100 years making life better for all."
Dorothy described the branch as a wonderful group of ladies who always found something to help make better.
"Nothing was ever a problem," she said.
"It's been the most enjoyable learning experience in all my life and I've made many friends."
A fashion parade followed the speeches and delicious treats, with eight models showing off a range of outfits and accessories from the women's fashion boutique in Parkes the Red Chandelier.
Year 9 students from Parkes High School Sophy Jones and Isabella Hughes also entertained guests mid-way through the afternoon with some rock 'n' roll dancing.
This event hasn't been the only centenary celebrated in Parkes this year, Vinnies Shops in NSW have also hit the big 1-0-0 with the Parkes store holding a morning tea a month later.
