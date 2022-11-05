Vinnies Shops have been the home of treasure for 100 years, raising vital funds to support people in need.
St Vincent de Paul Society of NSW celebrated a century of Vinnies Shops in October and into November, with special gatherings taking place at select stores across the state.
Parkes was one of those stores.
The Parkes shop held a morning tea on October 27 for current and past volunteers and the general public.
Former retail team leaders (formerly known as centre presidents) Lesley Crowe and Barbara Scott, and current retail team leader Christine Cox had the honour of cutting the beautiful centenary cake.
Lesley's term was from 2006 to 2010, Sue Christensen who was unable to attend the event on October 27 was president from 2010 to 2011, Christine was 2011 to 2016 before stepping up again and Barbara 2016 to 2022.
The Parkes Vinnies Shop itself is 55 years old after opening in 1967.
Its history is an interesting one with the store having five previous locations before making a permanent home in their current building at 44-46 Welcome Street.
In fact their moves have done a full circle.
Their first two centres were in Welcome Street, near where Kinsela's Motorcycles is located.
The Men's Conference of the St Vincent de Paul Society in Parkes was founded in November 1928, 39 years later a St Martha's Ladies Conference was established, which also helped to ease the men's heavy workload. And so, the first centre opened in Welcome Street which enabled people to buy good second-hand clothing at a reasonable price.
Vinnies moved to their third centre in Browne Street, where Big W now stands, from 1983 to 1988 in need of a larger premises, following negotiations to purchase the old Orange Hall.
Their fourth store was in Clarinda Street, at the time it was considered the most modern and spacious in NSW purchased by the Society in June 1988, according to their Parkes history booklet 1928-1997.
Prior to their move, the premises had been occupied by the Parkes Fruit and Vegetable Market and later Go-Lo, and was originally Woolworths' first Parkes supermarket.
Their fifth centre was in Bushman Street where Pink Orchid Florist and Cafe used to be and now Be Cafe resides.
Their sixth and final move was back to Welcome Street into a purpose-built store especially for Vinnies and their conference staff in 2003.
And now in 2022, Vinnies will soon undergo a full refurbishment at the front of the store, with plans for new signage, timber flooring and new racking and shelving.
During October 27's celebrations, retail team leader Christine decorated the walls with the shop's history and photos of years gone by of volunteers and past activities.
Among those present on the day also included long-serving volunteers - former volunteer 88-year-old Mary Callil volunteered with the Society for more than 40 years, since the early 70s and had been around during most of the venue moves.
Meanwhile current volunteers Frances Charlton, daughter Christine Cox and Pat Byrne have been volunteering for 37 years, Chris Curteis 30 years between Narromine and Parkes, Maree Mulligan 27 years, Liz Jones 24 years and Elvie Collins 21 years.
"Our volunteers do work super hard, sorting through items, cleaning and working out what's saleable," said Vinnies region west manager Tanya Godden, who looks after stores across 52 per cent of the state - from Broken Hill down to Deniliquin to Lightning Ridge and everything in between.
"What can't be used goes away to export and is made into products like door mats and rugs, toweling, throw rugs, cushions and chair pads.
"It's basically running a full-blown business, to raise that revenue for assistance."
There are 500 volunteers across the region with more than 60 volunteers and conference members (who look after the assistance side of the charity) in Parkes.
"It takes a special person to be a volunteer, they really do make the difference, and they under-sell themselves," Ms Godden said.
"They work so hard and do an incredible job.
"We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives."
As part of the celebrations Vinnies also offered customers the opportunity to discover rare treasures by placing 100 feature 'gold' items donated from generous well-known brands in 13 locations across the state, Parkes being one of them.
There are 225 Vinnies Shops throughout NSW.
Sales from items sold in Vinnies Shops are used to enable services run by the St Vincent de Paul Society which supports people experiencing hardship with food, clothing, household bills, crisis accommodation, healthcare, educational programs and much more.
This event hasn't been the only centenary celebrated in Parkes this year, the Country Women's Association NSW also hit the big 1-0-0 with the Parkes branch hosting a high tea and fashion parade in September.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
