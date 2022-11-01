When Hockey One brings its very first regional match to Parkes, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch international players play in our own backyard.
That's according to Ian Westcott and Richard Rice from Parkes Hockey Association who are calling on Parkes Shire residents to get behind the event.
NSW Pride, which features home-grown talent Mariah Williams, and Canberra Chill will take over McGlynn Park on Saturday, November 12 in both the men's and women's competitions for the first time outside a capital city.
It is a joint venture between Parkes Shire Council, Hockey NSW, NSW Pride and the Parkes Hockey Association.
These will be the final games for the second season of the Sultana-Bran Hockey One League and will decide the make-up of the final series that will be held in Bendigo the following weekend.
"The executive has worked very, very hard all season and now out-of-season to help bring this together," Westcott said.
"We really need to get behind this - it's not just for us, it's for the members, the players, the carers, the coaches and the spectators.
"We're raising money for a new shade shelter outside the front of the clubhouse and a storage shed."
The NSW Pride teams will feature a number of Kookaburras and Hockeyroos who competed in the Commonwealth Games and some returning from stints in the powerful European Hockey Leagues.
Westcott said it's a unique opportunity for residents to only have to drive five minutes down the road to see world-class talent play on our own turf.
No doubt the major draw card of the day will be local Hockeyroo Mariah Williams.
The Parkes junior has been a lock-in the national squads for the past decade and made her 100th international appearance during the FIH Women's World Cup in July this year.
The 27-year-old has played a pivotal role in the 2022 installment of the NSW Pride campaign.
In addition to the matches, Parkes Hockey will be hosting a junior clinic on Saturday morning, free of charge, run by Hockey NSW Regional Participation Coordinator and Parkes man Glenn Johnstone.
A Celebration of Hockey dinner will be held at the Parkes Golf Club on the Saturday evening and is open to the general public.
Guest speaker is Jamie Dwyer, who is widely regarded as one of Australia's greatest ever male hockey players.
Competing at four Olympic Games, his impact on the field was evidenced by a phenomenal scoring rate of 66 per cent from his 365 international matches. This record saw him named the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Player of the Year five times between 2004 to 2011.
"Jamie will tell his story and journey about his career and life in hockey at the dinner," Westcott said.
"It's a casual night where you can mingle with Jamie and a host of other Australian players.
"Come out, enjoy the night, rub shoulders with these guys, it's going to be fantastic."
Hockey NSW Chief Executive Officer Emma Highwood said they're delighted to be partnering with Parkes Shire Council and Parkes Hockey Association to bring the only Hockey One game to regional Australia.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for hockey enthusiasts and the broader community in and around Parkes to enjoy elite sport and we are expecting a capacity crowd on the day," she said.
Tickets are still available for what promises to be an exciting day of action-packed hockey via Ticketek: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/Shows/Show.aspx?sh=HOCKEYNS21
Both games will be streamed on Kayo Sports, with the broadcast commencing at 3.30pm.
Tickets for the:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.