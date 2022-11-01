Parkes Champion-Post
Hockey One brings NSW Pride and Canberra Chill to Parkes for first-ever regional match

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated November 2 2022 - 4:14am, first published November 1 2022 - 10:00pm
Parkes Hockey Association's Ian Westcott and president Richard Rice are calling on residents to get behind the national Hockey One League when NSW Pride and Canberra Chill come to Parkes on November 12. Picture by Renee Powell

When Hockey One brings its very first regional match to Parkes, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch international players play in our own backyard.

