Parkes Champion-Post

Power out to more than 1700 homes, trees down and heavy rain after storms lash Parkes and Forbes

By Newsroom
November 1 2022 - 12:56am
Fire and Rescue NSW Forbes also responded to this call after a falling tree downed a powerline. Picture by FRNSW Station 294 Forbes on Facebook

Storms lashed the Central West including Parkes on Monday night, but it was Forbes and neighbours to the south that felt the brunt of it with flooding, trees down and power cut to more than 1700 properties.

