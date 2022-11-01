Storms lashed the Central West including Parkes on Monday night, but it was Forbes and neighbours to the south that felt the brunt of it with flooding, trees down and power cut to more than 1700 properties.
NSW State Emergency Services received 36 calls for assistance in Forbes with storm damage overnight, with trees on several roofs, a tree on a vehicle, tiles torn from a roof in the storm and water coming into a house.
Two large trees came down and blocked the Newell Highway near the weighbridge, the SES media unit said.
Winds gusted up to 74km/h between 5.30pm and nearly 6.30pm in Forbes but were stronger in Parkes at 78km/h at 6.51pm then 85km/h just after midnight during a second wave storm.
Bureau of Meteorology observations for the Parkes and Forbes airports show, with 17.8mm of rain in the gauge in Forbes between 6.14pm and 8pm, and 12.6mm in Parkes from 7.01pm to 9.04pm.
A further 5.4mm fell in Parkes between 12.30am and 1.30am.
In total over the 24 hours, from 10.30am yesterday to 9am today, 31.2mm was recorded in Parkes and 26.6mm in Forbes.
Overnight, the Newell Highway closed to all traffic to the south of Forbes. It had been open to heavy vehicles.
There were also local reports of water over the highway at Tichborne between Forbes and Parkes following the storms around Parkes.
Some 1715 homes and businesses lost power in Forbes about 6.25pm after a large tree fell onto the electricity network, an Essential Energy spokesperson told the Forbes Advocate on Tuesday morning.
"Our network protection equipment operated automatically, switching power off for safety," the spokesperson said.
"Crews worked to remove debris, complete repairs and were able to restore power for those customers around 2.15am this morning."
Another 138 properties to the south east of Forbes lost power two minutes later, followed by another 106 properties further east at 6.31pm.
Power remained off for those on parts of the Escort Way, Lachlan Valley Way and Henry Lawson Way at 11.50am Tuesday, November 1.
"Essential Energy assures customers our crews are working as quickly as safety allows, however there is no restoration time currently available," the spokesperson said.
"Essential Energy crews continue to respond to a number of unplanned power outages today, as wild weather and destructive winds lashed much of the state last night.
"Strong winds brought trees down into powerlines resulting in unplanned outages for hundreds of homes and business.
"Essential energy crews are responding across a wide area, patrolling the electricity network to locate damage, however very wet conditions are slowing their progress."
Customers are reminded to always stay at least eight metres away from fallen powerlines and anything in contact with them and to report fallen powerlines or other network damage by calling their 24-hour outages line on 13 20 80.
